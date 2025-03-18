Costa Rican President Leads Protest Against Attorney General Amid Investigation

Thousands of Costa Ricans, led by President Rodrigo Chaves, marched on Tuesday in San José to demand the resignation of Attorney General Carlo Díaz, who is leading investigations against the president for alleged illegal campaign financing and abuse of power. Chaves himself promoted the demonstration heading to the Prosecutor’s Office against Díaz, amid a conflict between the Executive and other branches of government in this Central American country traditionally recognized for its democratic trajectory.

“Now the people have awakened, today is a historic day in our homeland. I count on you,” Chaves, a 63-year-old conservative economist and former World Bank official, told the demonstrators. Chaves, whose profile as a tough populist leader favors him in polls, accuses the Prosecutor’s Office, the Judiciary, and Congress of inaction against growing criminal violence, and has tried to remove powers from the Comptroller’s Office.

“We have fought against insecurity and corruption. This demonstration is an attack on the separation of powers. We will not yield to pressure,” said Díaz, who is also investigating Chaves for alleged cases of abuse of power. “We call for respect for the separation of powers, institutions, and the healthy democratic coexistence that has always characterized our country,” said Orlando Aguirre, president of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The opposition accuses Chaves of diverting attention from problems that the government is unable to resolve. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has opened investigations against Chaves for alleged political belligerence. In his weekly press conferences and official events, the president often discredits opposition parties, judges, prosecutors, and lawmakers.

Additionally, Chaves has expressed his desire for his party to obtain a qualified majority in Congress resulting from the presidential and legislative elections in February 2026 to carry out a series of reforms that he says are necessary for the country. “Those in the Judiciary, the prosecutor, and all the magistrates – in 2026 we are going to remove them, we are going to sweep them away,” said Jorge Flores, a 70-year-old retiree, during the march.

According to the law, the president, who enjoys immunity, cannot participate in campaigns or political and electoral activities, nor benefit or harm any party. Chaves, who frequently also attacks the press critical of his administration, cannot run for reelection as consecutive terms are prohibited, but officials close to him do not rule out that he may seek a seat in the Legislative Assembly.