Coca-Cola FEMSA Invests $45M to Expand Costa Rica Plant

Coca Cola plant Costa Rica

Coca-Cola FEMSA announced a $45 million investment in its production plant in Calle Blancos, Costa Rica, on March 17, 2025. This project will increase production capacity, improve logistical efficiency, and consolidate product supply in the country, while boosting exports to markets like Nicaragua and Panama.

The project includes a new production line to optimize operating capacity for meeting customer and consumer demand, alongside an expanded warehouse for finished goods and raw materials to enhance storage and distribution efficiency.

Jerri Liu, Director of Coca-Cola FEMSA’s South Central America Division, underscored the investment’s significance. “At Coca-Cola FEMSA, we are committed to creating the future through sustainable growth in Costa Rica and making a positive impact in the communities where we operate,” he said. “This investment reflects our trust in the country, strengthening production and distribution while promoting jobs and socioeconomic development.”

Since its launch, the project has generated over 260 direct and indirect employment opportunities, significantly impacting Costa Rica’s economy, with more growth expected as production expands. The Calle Blancos expansion aligns with Coca-Cola FEMSA’s Sustainability Framework, driving actions in circular economy, climate action, and community development.

Foreign Trade Minister Manuel Tovar welcomed the news. “We are very pleased with the announcement from Coca-Cola FEMSA executives about this investment in Calle Blancos, which will boost production capacity, create jobs, and increase exports,” he stated.

