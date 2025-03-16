Tourist Denied Exit at Costa Rica Airport Over Yellow Fever Vaccine Rule

A Peruvian tourist in transit was barred from leaving Juan Santamaría International Airport upon arriving in Costa Rica because he lacked a yellow fever vaccination. Minister of Health Mary Munive clarified the policy amid growing confusion. “He planned a day visit to see a friend before flying onward. Transit passengers staying in the airport are exempt, but leaving—for sightseeing or otherwise—requires the vaccine. He was told, ‘Comply or stay,’ and chose to stay,” Munive said. The rule aims to protect Costa Rica, a tropical nation free of yellow fever, from imported cases.

In a similar case, a Paraguayan citizen over 60 arrived to participate in San José’s annual book fair but was denied entry at the counter for lacking a vaccination certificate. “In South America, seniors over 60 are often exempt from the vaccine and don’t receive certificates. Without it, he couldn’t proceed, risking delays,” Munive explained. She noted Costa Rica is refining its rules—mandatory for travelers from Peru, Paraguay, Brazil, and other high-risk nations—amid regional differences.

The incidents spotlight a nationwide yellow fever vaccine shortage, worsened by global supply chain disruptions and rising cases in the Americas (14 reported in 2025 by PAHO/WHO). The Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies (ACAV) and National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) urged the Ministry to suspend the decree until doses are available. “The shortage makes compliance impossible, threatening travelers and our $4 billion tourism industry,” said Canatur’s Shirley Calvo. On March 11, 2025, the Ministry launched a border vaccination campaign and digital certificate system, but full resolution remains uncertain.

Munive stressed adaptability as Costa Rica balances public health and tourism. With thousands of annual visitors from risk zones, clear communication and vaccine access remain critical to avoid further disruptions.