Costa Rica Fights Yellow Fever with Border Vaccines and Digital Records

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health dropped a significant update over the weekend, spotlighting the ongoing yellow fever situation across the Americas and unveiling fresh measures to keep the country safe. During a Saturday press conference, officials shared the latest case numbers, announced a vaccination push for border areas, and introduced a game-changing digital vaccination card system.

Yellow Fever Cases Are Climbing Regionally

The numbers tell a story of growing concern. According to data from the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), the Americas saw 61 confirmed yellow fever cases in 2024. Just four weeks into 2025, that tally’s already hit 14. What’s raising eyebrows is the shift in where these cases are popping up. Historically tied to rural Amazonian regions, yellow fever is now creeping into urban zones, making it a bigger threat across borders—including Costa Rica’s.

While Costa Rica itself hasn’t reported local cases, its location and bustling travel scene put it on high alert. Yellow fever, spread by mosquitoes, can range from a mild fever to life-threatening complications, and prevention is the name of the game. That’s where the Ministry’s latest moves come in.

Vaccination Campaign Targets Borders

To stay ahead of the curve, the Ministry is rolling out a vaccination campaign focused on border areas—hotspots where travelers and at-risk groups intersect. Details are still being finalized, but officials hinted at a strategy tailored for people in contact with delegations from high-risk countries, with more info expected soon. The yellow fever vaccine, a one-and-done shot that kicks in after 10 days and lasts a lifetime, is the cornerstone of this effort.

Travelers, take note: Theoretically, starting tomorrow, March 11, 2025, Costa Rica will enforce a new entry requirement. If you’ve visited any of the 13 South American nations with yellow fever risk—like Brazil or Venezuela—or any African country, you’ll need to flash a vaccination certificate to get back into Costa Rica. This rule, set in motion late last year, is now official, so don’t get caught off guard at the border.

Digital Vaccination Cards

The Ministry unveiled a new digital yellow fever vaccination card system, making it easier than ever to prove your status. Whether your paper certificate is current, expired, or issued overseas, you can now digitize it. The process is simple: swing by your local Health Governing Area, grab a username and password, and download your certificate as a PDF or QR code.

Dr. Mary Munive Angermüller, Costa Rica’s Minister of Health, called it a promise kept. “We’re updating with the times,” she said. “This digital card means no more lost paperwork and faster verification—travel just got smoother.” It’s a practical fix for anyone who’s ever misplaced a vital document, and it’s available now for eligible folks.

So why the urgency? Even without local outbreaks, Costa Rica’s role as a Central American hub keeps it vigilant. With yellow fever edging closer to cities in nearby countries, the Ministry’s playing defense—pairing vaccination drives with stricter travel rules and a digital boost to keep the virus out. It’s a proactive stance that balances public health with convenience.

For residents near borders, this could mean free shots are on the way. For travelers, it’s a nudge to check your vaccination status before your next adventure.