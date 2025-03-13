Costa Rica Tourism Declines in 2025: Fewer Visitors from U.S. and Europe

Costa Rica is dealing with a noticeable drop in tourism, a vital economic driver, as visitor numbers decline in 2025. The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) reports a 1.5% decrease in arrivals in January 2025 compared to January 2024, with North American and European visitors leading the downturn despite a rise in South American travelers.

Tourism associations and business leaders point to the country’s exchange rate as the primary culprit, arguing it has made Costa Rica pricier for international visitors. However, Tourism Minister William Rodriguez attributes the slump to a reduction in airline seats from Europe and the United States. “Visitation numbers have dropped because fewer seats are available—that’s the most important reason,” Rodriguez said, declining to elaborate further on why airlines cut capacity.

Data backs his claim: seat availability at Juan Santamaría International Airport fell by 8% on average, while Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia saw a steeper 19% decline. Rodriguez also linked a sharp drop in arrivals between September and October 2024 to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. elections in November, though he offered no additional evidence.

The ICT’s figures paint a broader picture. From September to December 2024, U.S. and European visitors totaled 631,740—a 5.4% decrease (36,293 fewer people) from the 668,033 recorded in the same period of 2023. The downward trend has persisted into 2025, raising concerns among industry leaders.

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR), Proimagen, Turismo por Costa Rica, and former Tourism Minister Luis Liberman have sounded the alarm, calling the decline a warning sign for the sector. Congress representatives echo these worries, citing not only the exchange rate but also growing perceptions of insecurity as key factors behind the sustained slowdown since September 2024.

While South American arrivals have ticked upward, they’ve failed to offset losses from Costa Rica’s traditional markets. With no clear resolution in sight, experts warn the country’s tourism industry faces mounting challenges.