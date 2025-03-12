Nicaragua’s Ortega Targets Another Rebel Icon with House Arrest

On Tuesday, opposition figures and exiled Nicaraguan media outlets reported that the government has confined former Sandinista commander Henry Ruiz, 81, to his home in Managua, marking the latest move against dissenters by President Daniel Ortega’s regime. Ruiz, known as “Commander Modesto” from his guerrilla days, has been under de facto house arrest since Saturday, March 8, according to news portals 100% Noticias, Confidencial, Divergentes, and Nicaragua Investiga.

Three police patrols and dozens of officers have encircled his residence in the Los Robles neighborhood, allowing only his daughter to enter with food. When Ruiz attempted to step outside on March 8, a dozen officers blocked him, citing “superior orders” without specifying any charges, sources told Divergentes. Concerns are mounting over his health, given his age and isolation.

A key figure in the 1979 Sandinista revolution that ousted dictator Anastasio Somoza, Ruiz served as Minister of Planning in Ortega’s first government during the 1980s. Ortega, now 79, has held power since 2007 through three controversial reelections—most recently in 2021, when opposition leaders were jailed or exiled, including many former comrades like Ruiz. Once a loyal revolutionary, Ruiz turned critic after the 2018 protests, which the United Nations says left over 300 dead amid government repression. In 2019, he publicly urged the Nicaraguan Army to disarm pro-Ortega paramilitary groups, a stance that likely drew the regime’s ire.

Neither Ortega’s administration nor his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, has commented on Ruiz’s confinement—a silence typical of the government, which labeled the 2018 unrest a U.S.-backed coup attempt. The crackdown echoes past actions against other Sandinista icons. Former Health Minister Dora María Téllez endured nearly two years in prison before her expulsion from Nicaragua. Last September, General Humberto Ortega—Daniel’s brother and a vocal critic—died of cardiac arrest at 77 in a military hospital, four months after reports of his own house arrest surfaced following an interview questioning Daniel’s succession.

The opposition, including the exiled Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco, has decried Ruiz’s plight, demanding “freedom for all political prisoners” on X. The Unión Democrática Renovadora (Unamos) called it a “de facto house arrest,” holding the regime accountable for Ruiz’s safety. As Ortega tightens his grip, the fate of yet another revolutionary hero hangs in the balance, spotlighting the deepening rift within Nicaragua’s Sandinista legacy.