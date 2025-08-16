No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsArts and CultureGuns N Roses Returns to Costa Rica for Latin American Tour Kickoff

Guns N Roses Returns to Costa Rica for Latin American Tour Kickoff

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Axl Rose, singer of the US hard rock band Guns N' Roses,
(Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) /

Guns N Roses heads back to Costa Rica for a concert at Estadio Nacional on October 1. The show starts their fall Latin American tour after dates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East earlier this year. Fans get a chance to see the band live for the first time since their last visit here years ago.

The band announced the tour on June 6, adding 13 dates across the region. Here is the are the rest of those dates:

Guns N’ Roses 2025 Latin American Tour Schedule

DateCountryCityVenue
October 1, 2025Costa RicaSan JoséEstadio Nacional
October 4, 2025El SalvadorSan SalvadorEstadio Cuscatlan
October 7, 2025ColombiaBogotaViva Claro
October 11, 2025ColombiaMedellinEstadio Atanasio Girardot
October 14, 2025ChileSantiagoEstadio Nacional
October 17, 2025ArgentinaBuenos AiresEstadio Huracan
October 18, 2025ArgentinaBuenos AiresEstadio Huracan
October 21, 2025BrazilFlorianopolisArena Opus
October 25, 2025BrazilSao PauloAllianz Parque
October 28, 2025BrazilCuritibaPedreira Paulo Leminski
October 31, 2025BrazilCuiabaArena Pantanal
November 2, 2025BrazilBrasiliaArena BRB
November 5, 2025PeruLimaEstadio Nacional Stadium
November 8, 2025MexicoMexico CityEstadio GNP Seguros

People expect the set to include hits like Sweet Child O Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, and Paradise City, mixed with some recent songs. The group has played over 50 different tracks during their recent shows, pulling from their catalog to keep things fresh.

This tour features a shift in the lineup, with Isaac Carpenter taking over on drums. The band named him as the new drummer in March, replacing Frank Ferrer, and he brings experience from groups like AWOLNATION. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan remain at the core, delivering the hard rock sound that defines Guns N Roses.

Promoters Backstage Magazine and En Orbita handle the event, set to start at 6 p.m. The band plans rehearsals in Costa Rica before the performance, adding a local touch to their prep. Tickets went on sale after the announcement, with Nightrain fan club presale on June 23 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general sales.

Prices range from ₡42,000 (about $74) for the cheapest spots to ₡210,000 (around $366) for premium areas, available through Kuikpei. Half the tickets sold out in hours after sales opened, so act fast if you want in.

The concert allows attendees 15 and older, after promoters added sections for that age group. Originally set for 18+, the change came from Mercury Concerts to include more fans. Under-18s need an adult companion. Check official vendors or the band’s site for updates, as resellers often mark up prices.

Social media buzz shows excitement, with fans sharing tour stats and resale offers. One post noted the band’s recent global run visited 30 cities in 27 countries. This marks their second time in Costa Rica, building on past shows that drew big crowds.

If you follow the band from way back or just like solid rock nights, this event fits the bill. Grab tickets soon through trusted spots to avoid missing out. The show promises high energy and those timeless riffs that keep Guns N Roses relevant.

Trending Now

Costa Rica’s Capital San José Named Among Worst Cities for Crime

Our capital, San José, came under scrutiny today after the U.S. president placed it on a list of cities described as having some of...
Read more

Guatemala Nears Verdict in Case of 41 Girls Killed in 2017 Shelter Fire

A Guatemalan court began on Tuesday the final hearing in the trial of seven former officials over the deaths of 41 girls in a...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Celso Gamboa Acquitted Amid U.S. Extradition

Former Costa Rican security minister and Supreme Court justice Celso Gamboa got a break when a court in Goicoechea acquitted him of influence peddling....
Read more

Costa Rica’s First Applebee’s and IHOP Location Opens August 18

Applebee's Grill + Bar and IHOP open their first shared restaurant in Costa Rica on Monday, August 18. The spot sits in Plaza Tempo...
Read more

Costa Rica Moves Ahead with New High-Security Prison

Costa Rica plans to break ground this year on a large maximum-security prison, taking cues from El Salvador's approach to locking down serious offenders....
Read more

Trump Considers Military Action Against Latin American Drug Cartels

President Donald Trump is moving to target Latin American drug cartels with the military after Washington designated several narcotics trafficking groups as "terrorist" organizations...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support