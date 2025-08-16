Guns N Roses Returns to Costa Rica for Latin American Tour Kickoff

Guns N Roses heads back to Costa Rica for a concert at Estadio Nacional on October 1. The show starts their fall Latin American tour after dates in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East earlier this year. Fans get a chance to see the band live for the first time since their last visit here years ago.

The band announced the tour on June 6, adding 13 dates across the region. Here is the are the rest of those dates:



Guns N’ Roses 2025 Latin American Tour Schedule

Date Country City Venue October 1, 2025 Costa Rica San José Estadio Nacional October 4, 2025 El Salvador San Salvador Estadio Cuscatlan October 7, 2025 Colombia Bogota Viva Claro October 11, 2025 Colombia Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot October 14, 2025 Chile Santiago Estadio Nacional October 17, 2025 Argentina Buenos Aires Estadio Huracan October 18, 2025 Argentina Buenos Aires Estadio Huracan October 21, 2025 Brazil Florianopolis Arena Opus October 25, 2025 Brazil Sao Paulo Allianz Parque October 28, 2025 Brazil Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski October 31, 2025 Brazil Cuiaba Arena Pantanal November 2, 2025 Brazil Brasilia Arena BRB November 5, 2025 Peru Lima Estadio Nacional Stadium November 8, 2025 Mexico Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros

People expect the set to include hits like Sweet Child O Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, and Paradise City, mixed with some recent songs. The group has played over 50 different tracks during their recent shows, pulling from their catalog to keep things fresh.

This tour features a shift in the lineup, with Isaac Carpenter taking over on drums. The band named him as the new drummer in March, replacing Frank Ferrer, and he brings experience from groups like AWOLNATION. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan remain at the core, delivering the hard rock sound that defines Guns N Roses.

Promoters Backstage Magazine and En Orbita handle the event, set to start at 6 p.m. The band plans rehearsals in Costa Rica before the performance, adding a local touch to their prep. Tickets went on sale after the announcement, with Nightrain fan club presale on June 23 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general sales.

Prices range from ₡42,000 (about $74) for the cheapest spots to ₡210,000 (around $366) for premium areas, available through Kuikpei. Half the tickets sold out in hours after sales opened, so act fast if you want in.

The concert allows attendees 15 and older, after promoters added sections for that age group. Originally set for 18+, the change came from Mercury Concerts to include more fans. Under-18s need an adult companion. Check official vendors or the band’s site for updates, as resellers often mark up prices.

Social media buzz shows excitement, with fans sharing tour stats and resale offers. One post noted the band’s recent global run visited 30 cities in 27 countries. This marks their second time in Costa Rica, building on past shows that drew big crowds.

If you follow the band from way back or just like solid rock nights, this event fits the bill. Grab tickets soon through trusted spots to avoid missing out. The show promises high energy and those timeless riffs that keep Guns N Roses relevant.