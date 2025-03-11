US Funding Freeze Forces Mass Layoffs at UN Migration Agency

Hit hard by US aid funding cuts, the UN migration agency is battling claims from current and former staff of now pandering to Washington and providing cover for mass deportations. Like many humanitarian agencies, the International Organization for Migration has been reeling since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, pushing an anti-migrant agenda and immediately freezing most US foreign aid funding.

“These funding cuts directly affect IOM’s ability to support some of the world’s most vulnerable people,” said an IOM spokesperson, warning this would “lead to more suffering, increased migration, and greater insecurity”. The United Nations agency, which at the end of last year employed around 22,000 people, has already laid off thousands.

It has also been accused of allowing its assisted voluntary return (AVR) program to be used to “blue wash” — or give a UN stamp of approval — to Trump’s mass deportation scheme. IOM announced on February 1 that it was scaling up its efforts across Latin America and the Caribbean “to help migrants return home, reintegrate and rebuild their lives”.

It said it had resumed its AVR programs in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as Panama, which with Costa Rica has reached an agreement to take in migrants from other countries deported by the United States.

Lifeline

Describing its activities as “a lifeline for stranded migrants”, it said it aimed to provide “urgent support” to those “unable or unwilling to remain where they are and need help to return home safely and with dignity”. “Without this vital support, conditions for the people impacted would be far worse,” the spokesperson insisted.

But one of the thousands of IOM employees who received notice last month warned it looked “like there is an effort to align ourselves with the administration”. This was “very concerning”, she said, asking not to be named. “It really looks very bad for IOM’s reputation,” agreed a former agency staff member, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

The criticisms come as the IOM seeks its footing after the threat that all US funding — accounting for around 40 percent of its total financing — could evaporate indefinitely.

Hard decisions

“We have to make some really hard decisions about staff because we simply can’t afford to pay staff when we’re not actually being paid for our work,” said IOM chief Amy Pope. The biggest impact so far has been seen in connection with the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), since the Trump administration has suspended all refugee entries into the country.

Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden embraced the program designed to facilitate legal resettlement of vetted refugees, resettling over 100,000 refugees in the United States last year. Trump’s sudden about-face prompted the IOM last month to send pink slips to 3,000 staff, warning more “adjustments” were likely.

“It was quite a shock,” the dismissed staff member said. Another former employee said staff were “appalled” by the swift pace of the layoffs. Those at IOM headquarters in Geneva were especially bracing for more mass job cuts. According to an internal memo from the IOM’s Global Staff Association Committee, management last month ordered directors to slash a certain percentage of their department costs.

Terrified

Word inside headquarters is that around one third of around 550 staff there will soon get the axe, the former employee said, with “managers under huge pressure to meet quotas”. “People are terrified… They’ve got laser beams pointed at their heads.” IOM staff and union representatives have sent complaints to management about the abrupt layoffs, warning of detrimental impacts on employees and on many of the tens of millions of migrants the organization serves.

Also sparking outrage was a report by the Devex news organization last month suggesting IOM had scrubbed its website of content that could be construed as promoting Trump’s bete noir — DEI (diversity, equality and inclusion). IOM did not respond directly to that allegation but told AFP it had “recently relaunched its global website following a year-long review, refining content to align with evolving contexts and in accordance with United Nations humanitarian principles”.

The laid-off employee said the Devex report “really hurt”. “We can align ourselves with certain priorities of this (US) administration,” she said. “But we shouldn’t lose our identity in the process.”