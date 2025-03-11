Costa Rica Coffee Exports to Europe Surpass U.S. For The First Time

For the first time in history, Costa Rica exported more coffee to Europe than to the United States in 2024, marking a significant shift in the trade of one of its most prized commodities. According to data from the Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), Europe received 27,494 tons of Costa Rican coffee—42.6% of total shipments—while the U.S. imported 25,759 tons, accounting for 40%.

A Break from Tradition

The United States has long been the primary destination for Costa Rican coffee, but 2024 data signals a new trend. Guillermo Zúñiga Arias, Director of Commercial Intelligence at PROCOMER, highlighted the numbers as evidence of growing European confidence in Costa Rican coffee. “This shift reflects the quality and sustainability of our product,” Zúñiga said.

Gustavo Jiménez, President of the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (Icafé), echoed this sentiment. “It’s very good news. Last year, we sold more coffee to Europe than to the United States, our main buyer historically,” he remarked. Jiménez sees the change as a positive development amid the European Union’s Green Pact, a set of environmental regulations requiring imports to meet strict sustainability standards.

Sustainability Drives Demand

Costa Rica’s coffee industry is well-positioned to meet these demands. In March 2024, the country shipped its first 19 tons of certified deforestation-free coffee to Italy, aligning with the EU’s environmental goals. “The increase in European purchases shows we’re ready for these changes in international trade,” Jiménez noted. The Green Pact, enacted by EU nations, mandates that imports like coffee be free of links to deforestation—a requirement Costa Rica already fulfills. This compliance has bolstered its appeal in eco-conscious markets.

While export volumes have dipped slightly between 2020 and 2024, Zúñiga pointed out that the value of Costa Rican coffee has held steady or even risen. “We’re competing on quality, especially in markets like Europe and Asia,” he explained. This focus on premium coffee has helped maintain profitability despite lower shipment totals.

Looking Ahead

The shift to Europe as Costa Rica’s top coffee market underscores the country’s adaptability and commitment to sustainable practices. As global demand for ethically sourced products grows, Costa Rica’s coffee industry appears poised to strengthen its foothold in high-value markets.