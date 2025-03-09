Costa Rica Women’s Day Protest Targets Inequality, Government Neglect

Hundreds of women, joined by children, adults, and seniors, flooded the streets of San José on Saturday to mark International Women’s Day, demanding equality, justice, and an end to the escalating gender-based violence plaguing the nation. The rally, which began at 1 p.m. in Central Park and proceeded along Second Avenue to Plaza de la Democracia, unfolded against a backdrop of unprecedented femicides and systemic inequality in Costa Rica.

Carrying posters with messages like “We demand to live,” “We are the voices of those who are gone,” and “Girls just wanna have fundamental human rights,” protesters voiced their outrage over the persistent gender violence that disproportionately affects women. The march also served as a somber tribute to the countless victims of femicides, with participants commemorating those lost to gender-based violence.

Feminist collectives leading the demonstration condemned what they called the “complicity and negligence” of the Costa Rican government in addressing the crisis. “We denounce the alarming escalation of violence and the state’s failure to guarantee our safety,” one group declared in a statement, echoing a shared sentiment of indignation and urgency.

The rally highlighted a unmistakable reality: Costa Rica is grappling with a deterioration of women’s rights, marked by rising violence, unequal access to opportunities, and controversial government rhetoric. According to a recent National University (UNA) survey cited during the event, gender-based violence has surged, with femicides increasing from 17 in 2019 to 28 in 2020, a trend that has worsened in recent years. In 2023 alone, 87% of sexual crime victims were women, compared to 13% men, while police recorded 7,354 assaults against women in domestic violence cases, dwarfing the 2,443 reported against men.

Beyond violence, structural inequalities persist. Women in Costa Rica dedicate an average of 35 hours per week to unpaid domestic work—nearly triple the 13 hours spent by men—leaving them with less time for education and career advancement. In STEM fields, female representation lags at a ratio of 4 women to every 6 men, and those who break into these areas often face discriminatory hiring practices and unequal pay.

Protesters also directed sharp criticism at President Rodrigo Chaves, accusing him of fostering hate speech and exacerbating violence against women. Since taking office in 2022, Chaves has faced backlash for his handling of gender issues, including past allegations of sexual harassment from his time at the World Bank and his administration’s verbal attacks on media critical of its policies—actions the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ruled in 2023 risked promoting harassment. Demonstrators argued that such rhetoric undermines efforts to combat gender-based violence and emboldens perpetrators.

The march was not just a call for justice but a broader demand for systemic change. Participants urged the government to address the root causes of inequality, from closing the gender gap in education and employment to strengthening legal protections for women. “We’re here because the numbers still hurt, because inequality persists, and because justice remains elusive,” one young protester told reporters, holding a sign that read, “No more impunity.”

As our country navigates this crisis, the rally underscored a growing movement unwilling to accept the status quo. These women made clear they will continue to fight—for their lives, their rights, and a future free from fear.