Costa Rica Faces Alarming Surge in Violence Against Women

Violence against women in Costa Rica has surged to alarming levels in 2025. As of February 26, the Judicial Branch’s Observatory on Gender Violence Against Women reported 10 femicides—killings of women motivated by gender—marking a sharp rise from previous years. These figures underscore a growing crisis and highlight the state’s apparent inaction in ensuring women’s safety.

Since 2022, the femicide rate has climbed steadily, with intimate partner violence now the leading cause. Once accounting for half of cases, such killings have become the most prevalent form of femicide in Costa Rica, mirroring trends across Latin America where sexist attitudes remain deeply entrenched.

“Misogynist attitudes are thoughts, words, or actions that despise, belittle, or discriminate against women simply because they are women. We can all do something: report violence in your family or community. It’s everyone’s responsibility,” said Nuria Marin, President of the Association for Leadership and Social Advancement.

Yet not all officials see this as a crisis requiring drastic measures. The National Women’s Institute (INAMU) and President Rodrigo Chaves oppose declaring a national emergency, with Chaves arguing such declarations are reserved for natural disasters or widespread unrest. This stance persists despite 13 murders of women in the first two months of 2025—including three in a chilling 13-hour span—prompting critics to insist the country faces a genuine emergency.

Cindy Quesada, Minister of Women’s Affairs, points the finger at the Judicial Branch, arguing its leniency has fueled the crisis. She noted that restraining orders have surged over the past two years as more women report abuse—a positive step—but the response to violators remains inadequate. “What’s most concerning is a profile of male aggressors undeterred by restraining orders. Most have criminal records—not just for gender violence but also robbery, theft, and attempted homicide. Judicial responses must improve,” Quesada said. The Judicial Branch has not yet commented on these accusations.

Women’s rights organizations propose urgent reforms, including tougher laws to detain repeat domestic violence offenders and bolster the Law for the Criminalization of Violence Against Women. Raising public awareness also ranks high among strategies to curb these crimes. Experts emphasize a multifaceted approach—combining prevention, legal action, victim support, education, and socio-economic progress—as essential to reversing this deadly trend.