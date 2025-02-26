Second U.S. Deportation Flight Lands in Costa Rica as Migration Debate Intensifies

Costa Rica has taken delivery of the second group of migrants deported by the United States, as a plane carrying 65 individuals touched down at Juan Santamaría International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The new arrivals bring the total number of deportees received by Costa Rica to 200, as part of a U.S. effort to repatriate migrants—a process that has also seen flights sent to Panama and Guatemala.

The plane, which departed from Yuma, Arizona, carried a diverse group that included 16 minors accompanied by 14 adults and 35 individuals traveling alone. Among the passengers were citizens from countries such as China, Russia, Nepal, Congo, Yemen, Vietnam, and Georgia, among others. Costa Rican Immigration Director Omer Badilla explained that the migrants underwent a primary screening at Base 2 upon arrival. They will then be transferred to the Center for Temporary Attention for Migrants (CATEM) in the canton of Corredores, near the Panamanian border, where a more comprehensive medical, psychological, and linguistic evaluation will be provided with support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Officials emphasized that the migrants will remain in Costa Rica “for the strictly necessary time,” estimated to be between four to six weeks, while they await either repatriation or relocation to other countries. So far, no refugee applications have been received, and the government is proceeding with repatriation protocols, with the first departures scheduled to begin as early as Wednesday or Thursday.

The process has not been without controversy. Costa Rica’s Ombudsman’s Office has criticized the treatment of the deportees, highlighting concerns that many did not receive a proper medical evaluation prior to being transported nearly seven hours by bus to CATEM. The Ombudsman’s head, Angie Cruickshank, warned that the country must carefully manage the situation, particularly for those who might face danger if returned to their home countries.

The reception of these migrants underscores ongoing uncertainties about whether additional flights will be scheduled by the Trump administration. With 200 deportees already received, government officials have stressed that decisions regarding further repatriations are beyond their control.

As Costa Rica continues to serve as a “bridge” for these expulsions, questions remain about the long-term implications for our country’s migration policies and its ability to provide humane treatment to those arriving under difficult circumstances.





