Costa Rica Abstains From UN Vote Condemning Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

Costa Rica abstained from recognizing and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s representatives refrained from voting on a resolution discussed during the recent United Nations (UN) assembly, which condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and labeled it a “full-scale invasion.”

The resolution reiterated support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, three years after the beginning of the conflict. The text reaffirmed the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It received 93 votes in favor, 18 against—including those of the United States and Russia—and 65 abstentions. The country changed its position at the last minute after being a co-sponsor of the initiative.

It also demanded the immediate cessation of hostilities and the full and unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory in accordance with internationally recognized borders. It also called for a redoubling of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict and to achieve a peaceful settlement.

Despite questions from local media, the Costa Rican ambassador to the UN, Maritza Chan, refused to disclose the reasons why the mission she heads abstained from voting on this resolution. The former president of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, criticized Costa Rica’s decision.

“What a shame! Until now, the conditions had remained within somewhat understandable margins, such as trade tensions with China (5G), or tolerable ones like our tradition of welcoming migrants. But… sacrificing the essential values of our foreign policy? Denying the facts and international law? At this rate, even Ortega might invade Costa Rica again,” Chinchilla said on her X account (formerly Twitter).

Former President Miguel Angel Rodriguez also condemned Costa Rica’s position. “I am deeply hurt by Costa Rica’s refraining from defending the principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This is contrary to our national interest as an unarmed nation and breaks with an uninterrupted foreign policy of defense against non-aggression and respect for the territorial integrity of nations.”

So far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship has not explained the reasons behind Costa Rica’s abstention on the resolution that the country initially co-sponsored.