Costa Rican President shows his support for Ukraine

On Thursday, July 21, President Rodrigo Chaves Robles answered a call from Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, after the latter requested a conversation with him to discuss the situation in his country.

During the conversation, President Zelensky expressed to President Rodrigo Chaves his concern about the constant disinformation circulating in Central America about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thus, President Chaves mentioned his support for Ukraine and for the actions that, from international organizations such as the United Nations, are carried out in the face of this armed conflict.

Zelensky also asked President Rodrigo Chaves for Costa Rica’s support to achieve Ukraine’s admission to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We have just finished a conversation requested by the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenski; he called us by phone to ask for the support of the people of Costa Rica in the struggle they are waging against the aggressive and unjustified invasion of Russia in Ukraine,” said Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves.

The President also explained the effects and consequences of the Russian invasion on the global economy.

“We already feel the consequences of this war in terms of energy prices, basic food prices, in world inflation; however, we also feel the consequences in our hearts because an armed invasion of world power into a neighboring and peaceful country is unjustifiable,” President Chaves emphasized.

Chaves confirmed Costa Rica’s support for the Ukrainian people. He also emphasized the ‘firm and committed’ support to the Ukrainian president’s requests.

“We are going to support them because the freedom of all the peoples of the world is the freedom of Costa Rica and the whole world,” said Rodrigo Chaves.

Finally, he stressed that Zelensky is the “leader of the people who are defending themselves with their fingernails against a military attack.”