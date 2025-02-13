Costa Rican Police Dismantle Human Trafficking Network in San José

The Costa Rican Police Force conducted a major operation in Barrio Escalante, San José, at a business advertising itself as a therapeutic massage center. The operation was part of an investigation into an alleged human trafficking network for sexual exploitation. Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), stated that agents from the Gender Violence Section executed six raids in various areas of San José, including Curridabat, Pavas, Rohrmoser, and Ciudadela 25 de Julio.



According to police reports, nine individuals have been arrested so far. Among those is the alleged ringleader—a 35-year-old man named Morales—and his partner, a 31-year-old woman. Authorities explained that the suspects established a criminal network to recruit women under the false promise of offering therapeutic massages. Instead, upon arrival at work, the victims were forced to provide sexual services.

“When the women arrived for work, they discovered that they were expected to perform explicit sexual services rather than merely provide therapeutic massages. The victims were coerced under threat and penalized if they refused,” said the OIJ director.

The investigation led to the dismantling of this criminal network, which operated across multiple parts of Costa Rica’s capital. Zúñiga emphasized that the operation is part of the OIJ’s broader efforts to eradicate human trafficking and combat sexual exploitation in Costa Rica. “Through these actions, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting all women in the country and eradicating this serious problem,” he concluded.

The operation is ongoing, with additional arrests expected in the coming hours.