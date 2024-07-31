Costa Rica Grapples with Rising Human Trafficking Cases

The Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) has warned about the sexual and labor exploitation of many young people in Costa Rica by human trafficking groups. According to the OIJ, criminal organizations lure young people with phones, clothes, or makeup to recruit them. In 2023, twenty-three complaints were registered. Of these, twelve were confirmed in investigations related to apparent trafficking. Five were linked to sexual exploitation, and two to labor exploitation.

Diego Castillo, head of investigations of the Specialized Section of Gender Violence and Trafficking at the OIJ, explained that there is no specific profile for trafficking victims. Even highly educated people can fall into the traps of these groups. However, organized networks often target minors under 18 who are in highly vulnerable conditions.

“Unfortunately, most of the victims are minors, and most of them are recruited through social networks,” the expert explained. Victims are offered the possibility of becoming famous and end up taking photographs which become tools of coercion. Criminals also offer items that might be considered very basic but manage to seduce the victims.

“They are vulnerable not only because of their age but also because they are offered things that are difficult for them to acquire, such as high-end cell phones, cash, and sometimes expensive clothes,” Castillo mentioned. Victims are deceived to the point of not considering themselves victims and believe that whoever is paying them is helping them economically.

From the available statistics on trafficking, nationality appears as a relevant element. In the cases found in Costa Rica, the vast majority of rescued persons came from abroad, mainly from countries located further north. In contrast, there are also cases of Costa Ricans who have been victims of these criminals.

“Many times they are even given visas. They give them money and provide many conveniences such as lodging and food. They sell them a false idea, and when they arrive at the site, they realize that they have a debt with the person that recruited them, and that person will not let them leave until they pay,” detailed the OIJ investigator.