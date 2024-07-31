Guatemala Wins First Olympic Gold in Trap Shooting

Fireworks, tears, free food, and a shower of congratulations. Guatemala celebrates this Wednesday its first gold medal in Olympic Games history, obtained by shooter Adriana Ruano in the trap shooting event at Paris-2024.

“Guatemala’s Olympic history is written in golden letters thanks to Adriana Ruano. First Olympic medal for a Guatemalan woman, first gold for our country. Congratulations, Adriana!” wrote Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo on the social network X.

Ruano, 29, also broke the Olympic record in a final by finishing with 45 hits in 50 attempts. The day before, shooter Jean Pierre Brol obtained a bronze medal, the second medal in the country’s history. “Additionally, first Olympic record for Guatemala. Historic Adriana,” added the social-democratic leader.

“It’s a great gift from God and dedicated to heaven: to my husband who always supported her, who loved her so much,” said Yany Oliva, Adriana’s mother, in tears from the stands of the Olympic trap, according to a video from Guatemalan Sports Chroniclers shared on social networks.

The newspaper Prensa Libre highlighted on its digital front page the “Gold for Guatemala!” achieved by Ruano. “With her brilliant performance with hunting weapons, Adriana Ruano gave Guatemala its first gold medal in Olympic Games,” the newspaper emphasized.

Celebrations in the capital

Images released by the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) on X showed fireworks being set off in front of its headquarters in the capital, accompanied by the celebration of several people. Passing motorists were also honking their horns.

“PARTY IN GUATEMALA!” highlighted the COG, which until recently was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), due to alleged government interference in its operation, which caused Guatemalan athletes to be unable to participate under the Guatemalan flag in 2023 competitions.

To celebrate the historic triumph, local restaurant Pollo Campero announced on Facebook that it will give Ruano “a year” of food. The international pizza chain Domino’s joined the cause, offering three years, according to a publication on the same network.

Before Paris-2024, the only medal for the Central American country in an Olympic Games was the silver of race walker Erick Barrondo in the 20 kilometers event at the London-2012 edition.

Ruano and Argentine BMX cyclist José ‘Maligno’ Torres were this Wednesday the first Latin Americans to win gold medals at the Paris-2024 Games.

She gave a masterclass

“Adriana gave a masterclass on how to shoot in a final and surpassed her rivals by a considerable margin,” declared Brol from Paris in a television link with Ruano, the presenters of the Claro Sports network, and President Arévalo in Guatemala.

Arévalo, after congratulating the athletes, pointed out that with their sporting feat, Guatemalan children and young people can “dream” and “obtain a medal in the next Olympic games.”

With Ruano’s medal, Central America added its third gold medal in Olympic history. Costa Rican swimmer Claudia Poll, in Atlanta-1996, and Panamanian jumper Irving Saladino, in Beijing-2008, were the only athletes in the region who had heard their country’s anthem at the top of the podium.

“As the first woman to win a gold medal, break records, and be the third in Central America to achieve it, you inspire us all,” added Guatemalan Vice President Karin Herrera.