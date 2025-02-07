Keylor Navas Faces Setback as Newell’s Stumble Against Central Córdoba

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas experienced a challenging night as Newell’s Old Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat to Central Córdoba on February 7 in the Torneo Apertura 2025. The loss marked a stark contrast to Navas’s impressive debut and highlighted the defensive struggles of his new team.

Navas Under Pressure

Despite his best efforts, Navas couldn’t replicate the heroics from his debut match. The three-time Champions League winner faced a barrage of attacks throughout the game, making four crucial saves to keep Newell’s in contention. His most notable intervention came in the 55th minute when he produced a spectacular save to deny a curling free-kick, showcasing the world-class reflexes that have defined his career.

However, Central Córdoba’s relentless pressure eventually broke through. Navas was beaten in the 33rd minute when forward Lucas Heredia slotted home after a well-worked team move, exposing gaps in Newell’s defensive line. The Costa Rican’s frustration was evident in the 67th minute when midfielder Ignacio Gómez doubled the lead with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Defensive Woes Hamper Navas’s Efforts

While Navas’s individual performance remained solid, the defensive unit in front of him struggled throughout the match. Central Córdoba registered 15 shots, with 6 on target, consistently exploiting spaces left by Newell’s high-pressing strategy. The statistics painted a grim picture, with Central Córdoba accumulating 1.9 expected goals (xG) compared to Newell’s meager 0.33 xG.

Navas’s frustration was palpable as he attempted to organize his backline, often seen gesturing and shouting instructions to his teammates. The Costa Rican’s experience and leadership, which were pivotal in his debut, couldn’t overcome the tactical and positional issues plaguing Newell’s defense.

Looking Ahead: Navas’s Role in Newell’s Recovery

Despite the setback, Navas remains a beacon of hope for Newell’s. His presence has already elevated the team’s profile and brought a wealth of experience to a squad in transition. Coach Mariano Soso emphasized Navas’s importance post-match, stating, “Keylor’s leadership is crucial as we address our defensive issues. His mentality and work ethic are examples for the entire squad.”

The upcoming clash against River Plate on February 10 presents a significant challenge and opportunity for Navas and Newell’s. The Costa Rican’s big-game experience will be vital as the team seeks to bounce back from this defeat.

Navas’s Impact Beyond the Pitch

Off the field, Navas’s arrival continues to generate excitement among fans and media in Argentina and Costa Rica. His presence has boosted ticket sales and social media engagement for Newell’s, with the club reporting a 200% increase in international followers since his signing.

As Newell’s look to regroup, all eyes will be on Keylor Navas. His ability to rally the team, improve defensive organization, and deliver match-winning performances will be crucial in the coming weeks. For the Costa Rican icon, the challenge of elevating Newell’s Old Boys remains a compelling chapter in his illustrious career.