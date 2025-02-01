Panama Protests Erupt as Rubio Arrives Amid Canal Dispute

Panamanian police on Friday fired tear gas and clashed with protesters angered by Donald Trump’s threat to take control of the Panama Canal, ahead of a visit this weekend by the US president’s top diplomat. The demonstrators, who included university students and teachers, burned an effigy and photos of Trump — who accuses China of unfair influence over the interoceanic waterway — and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The protesters “categorically reject the United States’ attempts to turn Panama into a protectorate and a colony again,” said teachers’ union leader Diogenes Sanchez. “We are going to fight to defend our national sovereignty,” he added. Earlier, another group of protesters burned tires before they were dispersed by riot police.

The unrest came on the eve of a visit by Rubio to the Central American nation, part of his first trip abroad in the post. Trump, in his inaugural address on January 20, alleged that China was effectively “operating” the waterway, which the United States handed to Panama in 1999. “We didn’t give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we’re taking it back,” Trump said.

Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino this week ruled out negotiations with the United States over ownership of the canal. “I cannot negotiate, much less open a process of negotiations on the canal. That (the matter) is sealed. The canal is Panama’s,” said Mulino, who is expected to meet Rubio on Sunday.

Rubio’s visit is also expected to address the issue of irregular migration between Colombia and Panama through the Darien jungle, as well as regional security. After Panama, he is due to visit El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

The Panama Canal has long been a symbol of Panama’s sovereignty and economic importance. The United States controlled the canal and surrounding zone for much of the 20th century, but in 1999, full control was transferred to Panama as per the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977. This transfer marked a significant milestone in Panama’s quest for complete sovereignty over its territory.

Trump’s controversial statements during his inaugural address have reignited discussions about the canal’s ownership and control. His claim that China was “effectively operating” the Panama Canal has caused significant concern and outrage in Panama, where the canal is seen as a matter of national pride and sovereignty. These remarks have not only strained diplomatic relations between the United States and Panama but have also led to widespread protests across the country.

The Panamanian public’s response to Trump’s statements has been swift and forceful. In addition to the protests mentioned earlier, there have been calls for unity among Panamanians to defend their national interests. Many citizens view any suggestion of foreign control over the canal as reminiscent of past colonial relationships and a threat to their hard-won independence.

President Mulino’s firm stance on the issue reflects the sentiment of many Panamanians. By categorically ruling out any negotiations with the United States over the ownership of the canal, he is asserting Panama’s sovereignty and sending a clear message to the international community about the country’s position on this matter.

The Panama Canal remains a critical asset for global maritime trade, facilitating approximately 6% of world maritime commerce, with over 14,000 ships passing through annually. The canal’s expansion in 2016 allowed for even larger ships, further enhancing its economic significance. Any disruption or change in control could have far-reaching consequences for international trade and Panama’s economy.