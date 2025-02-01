Experience Costa Rica’s Irazu Volcano at Night: Special Guided Tour

In celebration of World Water Day, the Central Conservation Area of MINAE-SINAC will host a unique hiking event on February 8, 2025, in the Irazú and Turrialba Volcanoes Conservation Block. This distinct experience will lead participants to the summit of the Irazú Volcano National Park, particularly in the Craters area, with the hike starting at 3:30 p.m.

At the event, participants will gain the unique chance to observe the sunset from an elevation of 3,432 meters above sea level, providing stunning panoramic vistas from the tallest summit of the Central Volcanic Mountain Range. After the sun sets, the journey will proceed with a guided nighttime hike through the park, enabling participants to discover the vistas of the Principal and Diego de la Haya craters. The experience will also feature a trip to Playa Hermosa, a stunning volcanic terrain situated on the highest volcano in Costa Rica.

This occasion is especially unique since the Irazú Volcano National Park normally functions from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., representing one of the rare times that guests can experience the park at night. The nighttime trek provides a unique viewpoint of the volcanic landscape, enriching the overall experience for both nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers.

Through these initiatives, SINAC aims to encourage safe and guided visits to wildlife zones via their official entry points, while also addressing the dangers and consequences brought by unlawful tourism. “We intend to engage local community groups, private enterprises, volunteers, and various stakeholders in the implementation of environmental projects,” noted Reina Sánchez, Administrator of Irazú Volcano National Park.

The event will include the involvement of various organizations, such as the Red Cross – Tierra Blanca Auxiliary Committee, ASVO, COVIRENAS, ASADAS, COBIRRIS, and members from surrounding communities. The fee for registration is 10,000 colones (approximately $20). Those interested can sign up here.