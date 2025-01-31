IAPA Warns of Deteriorating Press Freedom in Costa Rica

An international delegation from the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) has concluded its visit to Costa Rica with a stark warning: freedom of expression and press freedom are under increasing threat in the country. The IAPA mission, which met with media executives and journalists from various outlets, including among others, La Nación, La Teja, Extra, Teletica Channel 7, and CRHoy and ended with:

4 Factors Hindering Press Freedom in Costa Rica:

1. Hostility from the Executive Branch

President Rodrigo Chaves has been criticized for his frequent verbal attacks on journalists, labeling them with derogatory terms like “rogue press” and “political hitmen.” This rhetoric creates a hostile environment and fuels online harassment and threats against critical journalists.

2. Social Media Harassment

The IAPA report highlights the proliferation of online harassment and threats against journalists who express dissenting views or expose government shortcomings. This online intimidation, potentially linked to government-affiliated accounts, can escalate to physical threats and aggression.

3. Troll Farms and Doxing

The IAPA also found evidence of organized “troll farms” targeting individuals critical of government policies. Furthermore, the publication of journalists’ and activists’ personal information online (“doxing”) exposes them to increased risks and potential attacks.

4. Manipulation of Official Advertising

The IAPA expressed concern about the manipulation of government advertising, suggesting a system of rewards and punishments that favors media outlets aligned with official policies while limiting access for critical voices.

Polarization and Fear

These actions have contributed to an unprecedentedly polarized political climate in Costa Rica, fostering an atmosphere of fear and self-censorship among journalists.

“It is alarming to see how the climate of intimidation and hostility promoted by the Executive impacts the work of the press,” said Dutriz, CEO and General Director of La Prensa Gráfica, El Salvador. “This has already happened in other countries in the region, leading to authoritarian regimes or outright dictatorships.”

While Costa Rica has historically upheld human rights and freedom of expression, recent trends have raised concerns. The IAPA’s findings, coupled with previous reports and complaints from local journalists and organizations, paint a worrying picture of the state of press freedom in the country.

The IAPA’s report serves as a wake-up call, urging Costa Rica to reaffirm its commitment to freedom of expression and protect the crucial role of the press in a democratic society.