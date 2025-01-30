El Salvador Loosens Bitcoin Mandate Amidst IMF Loan

El Salvador, the world’s first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, is taking steps to loosen its grip on the cryptocurrency. This move comes as part of a reform package aimed at securing a $1.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF loan, intended to address El Salvador’s balance of payment needs and support economic reforms, carries several conditions related to Bitcoin. One key condition is that accepting Bitcoin as payment will now be voluntary for private businesses. This marks a significant shift from the previous mandate that obligated businesses to accept Bitcoin, potentially hindering wider adoption due to concerns over volatility and practicality.

Furthermore, the government’s involvement in Bitcoin-related activities will be limited. Tax payments must be made in US dollars, the country’s other official currency, and the government’s participation in the Chivo e-wallet, a platform designed to facilitate Bitcoin transactions, will be gradually phased out.

President Nayib Bukele championed Bitcoin’s adoption in September 2021, aiming to integrate the unbanked population into the financial system. However, the cryptocurrency’s volatile nature, coupled with limited public understanding and infrastructure challenges, has hindered its widespread acceptance.

A recent survey by the Central American University revealed that approximately 92 percent of Salvadorans did not use Bitcoin in 2024, raising questions about the initiative’s effectiveness and the government’s substantial investment in the cryptocurrency.

The IMF’s conditions and El Salvador’s subsequent reforms reflect a cautious approach to Bitcoin’s role in the country’s economy. While the cryptocurrency remains legal tender, the emphasis on voluntary adoption and reduced government involvement suggests a recognition of the challenges and risks associated with widespread Bitcoin use.

This development is likely to be closely watched by other countries considering or experimenting with cryptocurrency adoption, as it highlights the complexities and potential implications for financial stability and international economic relations.