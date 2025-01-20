Costa Rica Cybercrime Doubles as Criminals Go Digital

Cybercrime continues to increase in Costa Rica, and the figures are concerning to Costa Rican authorities. Randall Zúñiga, Director of the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), stated that the face of crime in Costa Rica has changed in recent years, shifting from street assaults to more sophisticated types of crime.

According to the head of the OIJ, cybercrimes and crimes against life are overtaking incidents involving property. This criminal activity skyrocketed in 2024. Data show that in 2023, 5,259 such crimes were committed, while 2024 closed with 10,040 cases. The country transitioned from reporting 14 cybercrimes per day to 27, marking an increase of more than 90% in just one year.

The upward trend of this crime, which only ten years ago, in 2014, barely accounted for 0.3% of all crime reports in the country, has been confirmed. Today, they comprise 9%. Zúñiga pointed out that since the pandemic, this activity has surged, as health measures have confined many people to their homes. This shifted the criminal model, moving from street robberies to seeking access to others’ resources through phone calls, emails, and messages on social networks.

“Criminals realize that it is easier to scam remotely, through a call or an email,” said Randall Zúñiga. The rise of artificial intelligence has also posed a problem in this regard, as it has facilitated the planning and execution of these crimes.

Catching the criminals is now becoming more difficult for police forces. In the past, officers could locate the individuals committing crimes in a certain area, interview witnesses, and obtain a description of their physical appearance. Now, as they hide behind screens, they can expand their range of action and conceal their identities.

Zúñiga also noted that the amounts of money being stolen are significantly higher. He mentioned that some victims find themselves robbed of their entire salary or everything in their bank accounts, which amplifies the implications and consequences. The OIJ director urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing any personal information. He also encouraged people to report if they fall victim to any cybercrimes.