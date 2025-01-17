Costa Rica Tourism Booms at Liberia Airport

The Guanacaste Airport in Liberia, registered a total of 1,910,354 passengers in 2024, representing an interannual growth of 16% compared to 2023 and a new visitor record for the airport. Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami are the source markets from which most passengers arrived at Guanacaste Airport during the year. This solidifies North America as the main market for the airport terminal, with the Canadian market being the most dynamic. The top three airlines at Guanacaste Airport are United, American, and Delta Airlines.

Meanwhile, the days of greatest visitation were Saturday, March 30, with the arrival and departure of 11,603, followed by Saturday, December 21, with 11,133 passengers at Guanacaste Airport. Guanacaste Airport inaugurated four direct routes from Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, and Philadelphia in 2024.

The airport also managed to consolidate the route from Montreal on an annual basis, which used to operate seasonally, and started the high season— for the first time— in October. According to the traffic report from VINCI Airports, the private operator to which Guanacaste Airport belongs, it became one of the network units that achieved new traffic levels and double-digit growth. Throughout 2024, the overall traffic (from its more than 70 airports) of the VINCI Airports network reached nearly 318 million passengers.

“We are very pleased that Guanacaste Airport is consolidating as one of the most important airports in the region. The 16% increase over the previous year shows us that more and more tourists are choosing Guanacaste as their preferred multi-destination,” said Cesar Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Despite some setbacks (quite an understatement) regarding the repairs of the runway, the airport continues to show steady growth. Guanacaste is still one of the most popular destinations in the country. Its unparalleled beauty makes it a top choice for travelers who seek a relaxing vacation and the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature. The wide range of lodging options and the convenience of having an airport in the area are also key factors for tourists.

“We have maintained a path of growth and will continue to innovate to diversify our markets and tourism products. Our commitment is to ensure that every visitor discovers the natural and cultural wealth that Costa Rica has to offer,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.