Hospital Metropolitano Now Accepts Medicare Advantage

Hospital Metropolitano announces that, effective immediately, all patients with Medicare Advantage can now receive emergency care at any of our locations. This makes us the only private hospital in Costa Rica to offer this option, providing expatriate seniors with the convenience of prompt medical attention, delivered with the quality and professionalism for which Hospital Metropolitano is known.

This initiative is designed to bring the best medical care within reach of the entire U.S. community, who chooses our country as their favorite vacation destination or as their permanent home to enjoy retirement.

With this option now available in Costa Rica, they no longer need to worry about emergency medical needs, as they will have access to the largest hospital network in the country, supported by highly qualified professionals, comfortable facilities, and state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate both their transport to the hospital and their stay while there.

The Best Support in Your Emergency

Our medical team understands the importance of providing peace of mind and security, as well as the best medical care available, during moments of urgent need. For this reason, by accepting Medicare Advantage, Hospital Metropolitano addresses a critical need for many expatriates.

We offer the opportunity to receive immediate and timely care, wherever these senior expatriates find themselves, as we have locations in San José, Lindora, Plaza del Sol, Liberia, Quepos, San Carlos, and Lincoln Plaza.

Expansion of Services, Coming Soon

Another piece of good news is that, as part of our ongoing commitment to being the best private healthcare option in the country, Hospital Metropolitano is also working to expand our Medicare Advantage coverage to include other medical services. This expansion will allow patients to access a broader variety of treatments and specialties, ensuring better, world-class medical care.

For more information on how to use your Medicare Advantage plan at Hospital Metropolitano, please visit our website at www.hospitalmetropolitano.com or contact us at +506 2521-9595.