Former Honduras General Hospitalized Before Protest Death Trial

Honduran General Romeo Vásquez, who is due to stand trial Friday for the death of a protester following the 2009 coup, was transferred to a hospital this Thursday due to health issues, a nephew reported. “General Romeo Vásquez just suffered hyperglycemia” (increased blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes), which led to his transfer to the Military Hospital in Tegucigalpa, his nephew Marvin Vásquez told radio HRN.

The 68-year-old retired general was the head of the Armed Forces at the time of the civilian-military coup against President Manuel Zelaya. He was arrested on Sunday and sent by a judge to the National Penitentiary, 27 km north of the capital, awaiting trial, scheduled for this Friday.

The nephew added that the former military chief “had previously suffered a heart attack” and “has had colon cancer and has diabetes.” In Friday’s hearing, the court “requires minimal evidence” to decide whether to proceed with the trial or release Vásquez, explained Judicial Branch spokesperson Melvin Duarte, who clarified that his presence is not mandatory.

According to the prosecution, Vásquez and two other former military chiefs were arrested “for allegedly being responsible for the crimes of homicide and serious injuries” against Isy Obed Murillo and Alex Zavala, respectively. Murillo, 19, died from a gunshot and Zavala was injured on July 5, 2009, while participating in a protest against the coup that overthrew Zelaya, husband of current leftist President Xiomara Castro.

Vásquez claimed “political persecution” and stated that he “never” gave “an order to attack any Honduran.” However, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Honduras (OACNUDH) said this Thursday that the process regarding Murillo’s death is “a step forward” for “guaranteeing access to justice and fighting against impunity.”

The case was reopened by a prosecutor who took office in November 2023 and who, according to the opposition, is aligned with Castro’s government.