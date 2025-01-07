Costa Rica Upgrades Tourism Sites to Boost Global Visitors

Costa Rica aims to grow its tourism industry this year. The Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT) has two key objectives: to enhance the tourism product and diversify the international promotion of Costa Rica. Among the projects planned for this year to improve the Costa Rican tourism product is the inauguration of Tourist Police offices in Cahuita and Santa Teresa, representing a contribution from the institute of approximately ¢700 million.

The ICT also announced a new dock will open in La Pavona, located in La Alegría de Pococí, which will replace the current facilities. It will facilitate access to areas such as Tortuguero and Parismina, and it is one of the main tasks ahead for the ICT. The Minister of Tourism, William Rodriguez, pointed out that “significant improvements” will be made in destinations like the Tenorio Volcano National Park, the Guayabo National Monument, San Lucas Island, and the Puntarenas Pier.

Simultaneously, the ICT will work to attract new markets such as the Scandinavian countries. They will seek to consolidate direct flights from Denmark and Italy. In the region, efforts will be made to extend seasonal flights from the United States, Canada, and Latin America to permanent operations. Additionally, they will continue working to establish a direct flight to Argentina.

“We have a solid foundation to strengthen the competitiveness of our sector and continue positioning Costa Rica as a leading destination in sustainability and biodiversity,” Rodriguez stated. The number of tourists arriving in Costa Rica continues to increase, as does the amount of foreign exchange generated in the country. Even during the low tourism season, which runs from April to November each year, a growing number of visitors are arriving from around the world.

This year, the necessary improvements to the Liberia Airport in Guanacaste are expected to be completed, allowing more airlines to operate there. Several new hotels will also open their doors in Guanacaste during 2025, expanding the offerings and attracting more tourists from across the globe.