Costa Rica Solo Female Travel Safety Guide And Expert Tips

When I first decided to go on a solo trip, I was nervous and anxious. Was I doing the right thing? Will I be safe? What if I ended up getting bored? But everything worked out just fine. It was one of the best travels of my life, and I even made new friends. And then there was nothing to stop me. I started traveling alone. No more begging your friends to join you, no more relying on others, and no more agreeing to what you don’t want to do.

So, coming to the most important question – Is Costa Rica safe for women traveling alone? Well, we can proudly say that Costa Rica is one of the safest countries to travel to in Central America. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that there is nothing to fear in Costa Rica. A traveler should always exercise caution and stay alert, no matter which part of the world you are in!

In this post, we will share some tips and advice for safe and stress-free solo female travel in Costa Rica.

10 Safety Tips for Women Traveling Alone in Costa Rica

1. Keep your guard UP at all times

This is something that comes very naturally to a woman. We are taught to be careful from our very childhood. Even then, there are moments when we want to loosen up, have fun, and enjoy ourselves. But you cannot afford to let your guard down when you are traveling solo. That’s a non-negotiable part of solo travel.

Keep looking around you all the time when you are walking. Check if anyone is following you. Use common sense and take the same safety measures (maybe even more) that you always do back at home.

2. Connect with fellow female travelers

Social media is a great place to connect with like-minded people. There are many solo female travel groups where you can ask questions, seek advice, and look for women to travel with.

When traveling, stay in hostels. Most of the towns in Costa Rica have amazing hostel options to choose from. Staying in hostels is a great way of connecting with other travelers who will have a lot in common with you. You might even end up making lifetime friends.

3. Travel during the day

Being out at night may invite unwanted trouble. Though Costa Rica is a safe country for women, venturing out late at night is not advisable. Especially when you are on your own.

In Costa Rica, people start as early as 5 am and are generally done by 6 pm. So start your day early and try to get the maximum of things done in daylight.

4. Leave a trail

While social media has its own pros and cons, it does help in keeping your friends and family informed about your whereabouts. When traveling solo, try and upload a picture every day tagging your location.

Also, set a time frame with your family. For example – If you do not hear from me in 2 days, you will know something is probably wrong.

5. Pack light

Do not carry too much stuff with you. Not only would you have to carry all the stuff by yourself, but it would also be an added stress. More the things you carry with you, the more chances of losing them. So, pack light and enjoy more!

6. Do not get too drunk

That goes without saying that getting wasted is never a good idea when you are alone. There will be all kinds of men hitting on you, taking wrong signs, and maybe even following you on your way back to the hotel. Therefore, if you are drinking out, make sure you stop at a few drinks.

7. Confidence is key

Never look worried or nervous. Fear is a sign of weakness. Even in situations when you find yourself in trouble, wear confidence on your face and walk past it. Just remember that you are strong enough to face it and that it will be okay in the end.

For example, if a guy starts eve-teasing you in the middle of the road, just ignore them and keep walking with confidence. Most of the time this attitude of yours will deter them. Women who look fearful are easy targets for notorious men.

8. Trust your instincts

When something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and take necessary action. When I was traveling alone once, I had trouble finding my hotel. And when I did, I immediately didn’t like the neighborhood. There were men all around, and some of them were even staring at me.

Without a second thought, I told the staff that I would like to stay in some other hotel as I didn’t feel safe. They were okay with not charging me anything! So understand that when you are getting a bad feeling about something, you should avoid doing it.

9. Do not overshare or get over-friendly

Never trust anything or anyone blindly. You have to be careful at all times when you are traveling alone. Do not share private information like your hotel name, your plans for the next day, your next destination, and also your phone number. If someone is asking a lot of questions and making you uncomfortable, know where to stop and take a step back.

10. Research the local culture

Nothing helps better than knowing about the culture of the place that you are visiting. Talk to the locals. Observe. Try to blend in.Ask questions like – Are you, as a woman, expected to dress in a particular way? Is the area safe for women? Is there anything that you should know as a woman?

For example – Countries in the Middle East do not like women showing their skin. You cannot be roaming around in a bikini once you are out of the water.

Final Words

Solo female travel is beautiful! There is no reason for you to avoid traveling solo only because you are a woman. Alertness, awareness, and smartness is what you need, and there is nothing that can stop you from making your dream come true. The dream to travel solo!

This article first appeared in 2023