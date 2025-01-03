No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsCrimeLev Tahor Member Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse in Guatemala

Lev Tahor Member Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse in Guatemala

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Lev Tahor Arrest in Guatemala
Members of the Lev Tahor Jewish community remain outside the Alida Espana de Arana special education school where the rescued children remain in Guatemala City on December 22, 2024. Guatemalan authorities on Friday rescued 160 children from a farm belonging to the Lev Tahor sect, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of minors, the Interior Minister and the Attorney General's Office announced. (Photo by Johan ORDÓÑEZ / AFP)

A Salvadoran member of a Jewish sect under investigation in Guatemala for alleged sexual abuse of minors was arrested in El Salvador, the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office reported on Thursday. “Today (Thursday), the prosecutor’s office has been notified of the apprehension of the member of the Lev Tahor community, Jonathan Emmanuel Cardona Castillo, executed in the Republic of El Salvador,” said prosecutor Juan Francisco Reyes in a video released on social media.

The detainee is a member of this sect that practices an ultra-orthodox version of Judaism and whose farm in the municipality of Oratorio, in southeastern Guatemala, was raided on December 20 for an investigation related to possible sexual abuse and pregnancies of minors. Cardona is accused of the crimes of “rape, mistreatment of minors, and human trafficking in the form of forced pregnancy,” the prosecutor explained.

Reyes added that they received four complaints from adolescents against Cardona for “humiliation and one of them for sexual rape.” In the operation on the farm, 160 children were rescued who now remain sheltered with their mothers in a state shelter in the capital while the investigations progress, amid protests from the sect.

Days after the rescue, members of the sect tried to forcibly take several minors from the shelter. The Interpol red alert search for Cardona was activated at the end of December. According to the file, the detainee, 23 years old, is of Salvadoran nationality. For the moment, the Salvadoran authorities have not reported on his arrest.

Lev Tahor, which has described the investigations against it as “religious persecution” based on “false accusations,” settled in Oratorio in 2016 after being expelled from a Mayan indigenous village in 2014 due to conflicts with locals and spending time in a building in the Guatemalan capital. The sect was formed in the 1980s, and its members, who wear dark robes, settled in Guatemala in 2013.

Guatemalan authorities estimate that the group is made up of 50 families, mainly from Guatemala, the United States, and Canada.

Popular Articles

A Healthy Costa Rica New Year: Blended Green Juice

Here’s a healthy idea for the New Year: make green juices for boosting your health and vitality. Everyone can take advantage of these healthy...
Read more

Former Tourist Guide Shares Different Side of Costa Rica New Year

When I was very young, January the 2nd was the saddest day of the year. The Christmas tree was stripped bare of its ornaments...
Read more

Lost Legacy Behind Latin America’s Favorite New Year Song

One of the classic New Year's songs for our part of the world is called 'El Año Viejo'. If you have your radio tuned...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support