Costa Rica Local Shares 10 Achievable Resolutions for the New Year

New Year is nearly here and that means a whole new list of resolutions. New Year always feels like a new beginning, and hence a lot of opportunities. Everything seems possible! This is also a great time to reflect on the past year, and understand what needs to change in the coming year. This is a time to make New Year’s resolutions. But, most of us find it hard to keep up with our resolutions. One of the biggest reasons why resolutions fail is setting big goals and then feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of achieving them.

But not in 2025! This year let’s set small and achievable goals. For this, I bring you 10 New Year’s resolution ideas for those living in Costa Rica and also some tips on how to achieve them. Let’s get started!

10 Achievable 2025 Goals

1. Exercise More

This is one of the most common New Year resolutions people make. But this is also one of the hardest to stick to. For this, start small. Consistency and making small changes are key to achieving your goal. If you are someone who doesn’t exercise at all, start with as small as a daily 15-minute walk. And then gradually move on to bigger activities like running, biking, swimming, or maybe even joining a gym.

2. Quit Bad Habits

Do you think you are addicted to bad habits like drinking, smoking, gambling, etc.? Then consider making a New Year’s resolution to quit these habits. This may just be the change your body needs! Take small steps and find alternatives. Be prepared for withdrawal symptoms beforehand. Exercising also helps in fighting addictions.

3. Travel More

Traveling heals the soul. It helps you unwind, reset and rejuvenate. So why not travel more in 2025? Be it a domestic or an international trip, make more of those!

We are blessed to be living in a country that has all kinds of experiences within a radius of 200 km. Be it beaches, volcanoes, mountains, waterfalls, wildlife, or national parks, Costa Rica has something for everyone.

4. Do Your Bit For The Environment

Be kinder to Earth in 2025. We are not suggesting you go vegan or adopt a zero-waste lifestyle at once, but even baby steps can take you on the road to sustainable living.

Turn off appliances when not in use, say NO to plastic straws, recycle, carry your own shopping bags, save water, eat local, and walk more instead of driving, are some of the ways you can contribute to a healthier environment.

5. Try Something New Every Month

Trying new and different things challenges the brain. Set a goal to do something that you have never done before. It could be as simple as eating at a new restaurant, trying a new recipe, visiting a new city, picking a new hobby, or painting your room in a different color.

There is no better place than Costa Rica to try something new. Experiencing bioluminescence, zip-lining, snorkeling, going whale watching, and seeing a turtle lay eggs, are some of the activities that I tried for the first time in Costa Rica.

6. Spend More Time With Family

Are you someone who has a hectic work schedule? Or, are you someone who is absent for most of the family gatherings? Then change this in 2025! Switch off your laptops. Put your phones down. Take out more time for family. If you are living alone, make more visits to your family. If you have kids, play with them, teach them and take them for outings.

7. Save More

It is no secret that Costa Rica is one of the most expensive countries to live in Central America. And top it up with food delivery apps! At the end of the month, you don’t know where your money went. This New Year, take a resolution to save more. Cut down on food deliveries and cook more at home. Refrain from impulsive purchases. Try to keep aside at least 20% of your earnings each month.

8. Sleep Better

One of the best things you can do to your body in 2025 is to sleep well! Getting an adequate amount of sleep is key to your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. It improves mood, increases productivity, prevents weight gain, and boosts the immune system. Try to sleep at the same time every day to align your biological clock, and sleep for 8 hours.

9. Read More

If you enjoy reading, commit to reading more as the new year begins. No matter if you are a fan of fiction, non-fiction, self-help, or philosophy books, there is no dearth of good options for books. Reading more will help you cut down on your screen time, and will give you something to look forward to in your day.

10. Give Back To Society

It is always a great idea to give back to society. It can be in the form of volunteering for a cause, planting trees, organizing food & clothes donation drives, or donating to charity, orphanages, old age homes, etc.

Let’s welcome 2025 with a positive mind. Let’s aim to make this coming year happy, and more fruitful!

Happy New Year!

This article was originally published in 2023 and has been updated.