Avianca to Launch Direct Flights from Miami to San José, Costa Rica

In a significant boost to Costa Rica’s international connectivity, Avianca Airlines has announced plans to launch direct flights between San José and Miami as part of its broader expansion across Florida. The new route, scheduled to begin operations in 2025, will increase travel options for both business travelers and tourists between the two cities.

The Miami-San José connection is one of five new routes announced by the Latin American carrier, which aims to strengthen its presence in Florida. The expansion will bring Avianca’s total direct routes from Florida to Latin America to 16, reinforcing its position as a leading airline in the region.

“Florida has historically been a key gateway for connections to Latin America,” said Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca. “These new routes address the needs of our customers and provide an opportunity to offer more direct flights to key destinations in both regions where we already have a strong presence.”

The announcement comes as Avianca reports strong performance in its US operations, having transported over four million passengers on more than 27,000 flights to and from the United States in 2024 alone. The new San José route is expected to facilitate increased tourism and business opportunities between Costa Rica and South Florida, while also providing convenient connections for travelers heading to other destinations in Avianca’s network.

By the end of 2024, Avianca plans to operate 165 routes across more than 25 countries, including eight new destinations. The implementation of these new routes, including the San José-Miami connection, remains subject to government approval.