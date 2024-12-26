8 Costa Rican New Year Traditions: From Grapes to Beaches

New Year’s is celebrated in countless ways across the world with each country ringing in the New Year with its own unique traditions. Costa Rica, is no exception, loving any reason to celebrate, they know how to start the year off with a bang and maybe a little superstition. But there’s no time for the celebratory hugs and well wishes as the clock ushers in the New Year! You’re going to be pretty busy and with your hands full if you want to bring in the New Year with prosperity and buena suerte with these Costa Rica New Year’s traditions.

1. 12 Grapes for 12 Wishes

As the clock strikes 12 not everyone is kissing their loved ones for the New Year. Some are starting their New Year with the love of grapes. 12 grapes that is. One grape for one wish. One of the long-running traditions in Costa Rica for New Year is eating 12 grapes. With every grape, a wish or intention is made, one for each month of the upcoming year.

When I asked my neighbors if it mattered which color all they said is well it depends if you like seeds or not. So, I am assuming the color of the grape won’t make any difference in making my wishes come true, I guess I will soon find out.

2. Left Hand Luck

Another popular New Year’s ritual I often hear about is starting the year with money in your left hand, para que no se vaya. There is no specific amount that goes along with this ritual. Simply hold a bit of money in your left hand as the clock chimes at midnight and you’re set to welcome a year of prosperity and abundance.

3. Sweeping Out the Old

Clearing the way for fresh beginnings lies at the heart of this Costa Rican New Year’s tradition. It is out with the old and in with the new! With the intent of sweeping out the negative energy that lies stagnant, the home is swept clean on New Year’s Eve inviting fresh good vibes for the upcoming year. Meanwhile, others prefer to wash the entrance once the New Year finally rings in, welcoming new beginnings right from the doorstep.

4. Choose Your Lucky Colors (and Bloomers!) Carefully

Depending on who you talk to, you’ll hear different takes on this one! Some folks swear by slipping on some yellow bloomers for buena suerte, while others say to wear them inside out. On the other hand, I have heard as long as you’re rocking something yellow, you’re good to go. I will let you decide on this one. But it doesn’t end there!

The same goes for the color red if you’re hoping to spark more passion and or find the love of your life in the year ahead. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to attract wealth, health, and abundance, green undies are the choice for you.

6. The Running of the Maletas

If your New Year’s resolutions include a year of travel, then you’ll want to grab your suitcase for this one. This fun and lighthearted tradition involves running around the block with your luggage for a new year filled with exciting trips and adventures.

6. It’s Raining Lentils

This tradition might get a bit messy but it’s all in good fun and all in the name of abundancia. As the New Year approaches you toss dry lentils (yes, uncooked) up into the air then you gather them up afterward. Placing them in a little red bag or pouch you can add some coins or bills to welcome prosperity.

7. Feast of Foods

No celebration in Costa Rica is complete without a feast, and New Year’s doesn’t disappoint. Rompope, Costa Rica’s creamy twist on eggnog is made with a blend of milk, fresh eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, and spirits. Served up beside almond cookies, pastries, and queque navideño it is a spread of pure indulgence.

Pierna de cerdo is a long-standing tradition to eat on New Year’s Eve during a late dinner. And we can’t forget the star of December, the infamous tamales. These banana leaf-wrapped treats are like delicious little presents, a true labor of love, time, and companionship shared with friends and family.

8. Ringing in the Year at the Beach

One of Costa Rica’s biggest traditions takes place on New Year’s Day when the country’s beaches become absolutely packed. And I mean packed! So much so that Costa Rica implements temporary traffic measures, including reversible lane systems, to manage the increased highway volumes on the beach routes.

These are just a few of the annual rituals Costa Ricans enjoy on New Year’s. Many homes and families put their own spin on traditions, but one thing remains the same, the sky lights up with fireworks as people gather on the beach, atop rooftops, or in their own neighborhoods. It’s a time to feast, drink, and be pura vida merry.

Feliz Año Nuevo!

About the Author

Sarah Jordan is an internationally published travel writer and editor living in Costa Rica with her rescue dog, Coconut. Passionate about wildlife conservation, she dedicates her time to caring for sloths and protecting sea turtles. You can follow her Costa Rican adventures online @ThePuraVidaDiaries or reach her at thepuravidadiariescr@gmail.com.