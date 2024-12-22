Should There be a Crocodile Hunt in Costa Rica?

Recently crocodiles have been in the news in Costa Rica. There has been an increase in crocodile sightings and within the last year or so folks are starting to wonder if there’s a problem with the country’s crocodile population. I’ll be forthright with my feelings on the American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus). For me, they are the perfect blend of awesome and slightly terrifying. Personally, an increase in crocodile sightings would directly increase the happiness level of my life.

I already have an informal scale between my wife and I for how awesome my day was based on the number of crocodiles I’d seen. For example, a ‘three crocodile day’ is a great day. That being said, I understand there are people on the opposite end of the spectrum who prefer to never lay their eyes upon these scaly predators.

Being a crocodile fan, I follow what’s being said about the reptiles in Costa Rica. Some of the top talking points are: the notion that there is an overpopulation of crocodiles currently happening in the country, crocodiles lack natural predators to keep their population in check, and the increase in crocodile sightings will be dangerous for people and pets. Based on one or a few of these ideas, the idea of a crocodile hunt has been considered.

Hunting has been illegal in Costa Rica for decades, so a condoned crocodile hunt would be a significant change. I believe the hunting ban has been a very good idea for Costa Rica. That doesn’t mean that hunting is always at odds with conservation. I come from Pennsylvania in the United States. That state sees hundreds of thousands of white-tailed deer legally hunted every year, and I have absolutely no problem with that. Hunting is a necessary part of the ecological balance there. Is crocodile hunting a necessary part of the balance in Costa Rica?

Being a crocodile enthusiast doesn’t make me a crocodile expert. So what are the experts saying about Ticolandia’s crocodile population? Every article I can find that interviews crocodile experts in Costa Rica has those experts saying that there is no overpopulation of crocodiles in the country. The population is rebounding from low levels in the past caused by hunting, and for that reason people are starting to see crocs more frequently, especially during their reproductive season, but there is no overpopulation.

I’ve also seen claims that crocodiles lack predators, so it’s up to humans to keep the population in check. I can see this idea making sense while thinking of a several meter long, decades old crocodile that sits at the top of the food chain, but those are the few individuals who made it through the predation gauntlet. The fact is juvenile crocodiles have a list of predators that could fill a full page in a notebook. In the few opportunities I’ve had to film crocodiles, I’ve documented them being eaten by herons, ocelots, and hawks.

Another concern is that people are seeing crocodiles in areas where humans and pets like to spend time, and the danger level is unacceptable. I empathize with this concern. As I said part of my fascination with crocodiles is based on fear, and I recognize that crocodiles are top predators.

Plus, I have personal experience in this area. The other day my son attended a birthday party on a popular beach and while the kids frolicked in the sand, a crocodile cruised through the surf. I’ve had cameras in estuaries where I recorded somebody’s dog just barely escaping being eaten by a crocodile. Spending time in areas where predators live definitely comes with an increased level of responsibility.

With all of that being said, I do not see the need for a crocodile hunt in Costa Rica. Hunting is an effective tool in conservation, and it may be necessary at some point in the future, but right now, Costa Rica’s crocodile experts aren’t calling for that. I believe education and signage are a must. Relocations of some individual crocodiles may be necessary, but I would leave the necessity of that to the experts. That’s where I’ve landed. What do you think?

About the Author

Vincent Losasso, founder of Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring, is a biologist who works with camera traps throughout Costa Rica. Learn more about his projects on facebook or instagram. You can also email him at: vincent@guanacastewildlifemonitoring.com