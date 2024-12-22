Costa Rica Surf Instructors Fight Back as Illegal Workers Flood Beaches

Surf instructors in Tamarindo and other beaches in Guanacaste have raised their voices against foreigners in irregular migratory status who engage in this same activity. Recently, they formed an Association of Instructors at Tamarindo Beach to advocate for their rights. According to Heyner Miranda, President of the Surf Instructors Association of Tamarindo Beach, this has become a major issue.

Tourists enter the country with proper documentation, as they are usually coming for tourism. However, they are drawn by Costa Rica’s beautiful beaches and wonderful waves, perfect for surfing. Therefore, they choose to stay in the country and work as surf instructors without the proper permission from the Ministry of Labor.

“Ticos are being displaced by foreigners who are working here illegally. Faced with this situation in Playa Tamarindo, we decided to take concrete actions, such as forming the Association to put a definitive stop to this issue that has generated a black market, which is highly detrimental to thousands of Costa Rican families,” said Miranda.

National instructors typically charge higher prices, as they must comply with specific tax obligations and requirements imposed by local and national governments. Meanwhile, foreigners can charge lower fees as they can evade these responsibilities.

Last March, a group of 88 surf instructors from beaches such as Tamarindo, Avellanas, Nosara, Sámara, Santa Teresa de Cóbano, Dominicalito, Boca Barranca, Jacó, Pavones, and Cahuita joined forces and urged government authorities to act promptly. This sport generates thousands of jobs in coastal areas, involving activities such as teaching, manufacturing boards, selling items in stores, and organizing tours.

Immigration and labor experts agree that foreigners working illegally impact other key areas, such as tax payments and social security contributions. “This is a huge mess. Immigration and local police have been complacent. Stricter policies and laws are needed. It seems that here everyone can come and do whatever they want, ignoring the laws completely, and nothing happens,” said lawyer and immigration law expert, Gerardo Zúñiga.