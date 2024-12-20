Costa Rica Tourism at Risk as Liberia Airport Struggles to Stay Open

The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) in Liberia, the gateway to Costa Rica’s popular Pacific beaches, is facing a staffing crisis that threatens to derail the country’s crucial high tourism season.

On Tuesday, the airport – known locally as Liberia International – suspended operations for several hours, marking yet another closure in a string of disruptions that have plagued Guanacaste’s primary airport throughout 2024. The cause? A critical shortage of air traffic controllers that has become increasingly common.

“We’re at risk of losing our reputation as a reliable destination,” warns José Álvaro Jenkins, president of UCCAEP (Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of the Private Business Sector). “This isn’t just about delayed flights – it’s about thousands of Tico families whose livelihoods depend on tourism in Guanacaste.”

The timing couldn’t be worse. December marks the beginning of Costa Rica’s high season, when tourism operators from Tamarindo to Papagayo typically see their highest revenues. Many local businesses make up to 60% of their annual income during these crucial months.

Adding to the concern, Civil Aviation Director Marcos Castillo delivered a sobering assessment: he cannot guarantee full operations at the airport through the high season, which extends to April 2025. “We’re working to cover shifts with overtime and personnel reassignment, but the situation remains critical,” Castillo admitted.

The challenges stem from a perfect storm of staffing shortages and labor disputes, with air traffic controllers demanding better working conditions. While authorities scramble for solutions, local tourism operators worry about the impact on their businesses.

“When an international airport can’t guarantee its operation, it affects everything – from small souvenir shops in Playas del Coco to major resorts in Peninsula Papagayo,” explains María Rodríguez, owner of a local tour company in Liberia. “We’re still recovering from the pandemic years. We can’t afford another setback.”