Costa Rica Breaks Tourism Records with Over $5 Billion in Revenue in 2024

Costa Rica’s tourism industry is on track for a record-breaking year. By the end of 2024, an estimated 2.6 million people will have visited the country, representing a 10% increase over 2023 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019. According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, this growth is matched by foreign exchange income, which is projected to exceed $5 billion. Between January and September alone, the Central Bank of Costa Rica reported $4.2 billion in revenue from tourism—a clear indication of the sector’s robust recovery.

Tourism employment has also seen substantial growth. During the third quarter of 2024, 189,093 direct tourism jobs were recorded, according to the Continuous Employment Survey (ECE) by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC). This is the highest number in the last three years, fueled by activities such as lodging, food services, transportation, car rentals, and recreational and cultural services.

Tourism Drives Economic Growth and Community Development

“Tourism is, without a doubt, the most important economic activity in Costa Rica,” said Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez. “Its impact is reflected not only in these figures of visitation, foreign exchange, and direct employment but also in the well-being of thousands of families throughout the country.”

Rodríguez emphasized that nearly 25% of Costa Rica’s economically active population is employed in tourism-related work when combining direct and indirect jobs. “These estimates highlight the commitment and excellence of all Costa Rican tourism stakeholders, consolidating our country as a unique and competitive destination worldwide,” he added.

Looking ahead, Costa Rica plans to enhance its tourism offerings through strategic investments and promotional campaigns. Key infrastructure projects include the construction of Tourist Police stations in Cahuita and Santa Teresa, set to open in April and June 2025, respectively. Additionally, ¢150 million will be allocated to upgrade iconic destinations such as Tenorio Volcano National Park, the Guayabo National Monument, San Lucas Island, and the Puntarenas Pier.

Positioning Costa Rica as a Leading Global Destination

Costa Rica is also targeting emerging markets to attract new visitors. Promotional campaigns will focus on Scandinavian countries, with efforts to establish direct flights from Denmark and Italy. These initiatives aim to diversify international visitor profiles and bolster the country’s reputation as a top global tourist destination.

“Tourism not only drives our economy but also enhances the quality of life for communities across Costa Rica,” Rodríguez said. “This year’s achievements reflect the hard work and vision of everyone involved in making Costa Rica a world-class destination.”

With record-breaking revenue and visitation numbers, alongside strategic investments in infrastructure and marketing, Costa Rica’s tourism sector is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.