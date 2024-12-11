Costa Rican Entrepreneur Francis Durman Wins Top Business Award

Francis Durman, a distinguished Costa Rican entrepreneur, has been honored with the prestigious Businessman of the Year Award by El Financiero. On Tuesday, December 10, El Financiero hosted the 27th edition of the EF Awards, a highly anticipated annual event recognizing exceptional contributions to Costa Rica’s business sector.

The awards spotlight achievements in entrepreneurship, innovation, management, expansion, and growth, spanning five categories: Entrepreneur of the Year, Businessman of the Year, Growth, Innovation, and SME of the Year.

Durman, currently the CEO of Grupo Montecristo, leads a diverse conglomerate with a strong focus on healthcare. Under his leadership, the group’s Health Division has flourished, offering Costa Ricans a comprehensive health ecosystem through institutions like Hospital Metropolitano, MediSmart, Laboratorios Páez, Centro de Nutrición Clínica, and Pedia Clinic.

Durman, a mechanical engineer from Texas A&M University, previously served as CEO of Durman Esquivel. During his tenure, he spearheaded the company’s expansion into Mexico, Central America, Peru, and Colombia, establishing a strong regional presence.

His contributions extend beyond business. As a board member of the Costa Rican Fishing Federation (FECOP), Durman champions marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, and the well-being of coastal communities. His leadership reflects a commitment to balancing business success with environmental and social responsibility.

Receiving the award, Durman expressed gratitude, saying: “Thank you to El Financiero for this recognition. Our company, just 15 years old, has addressed a significant need in Costa Rica.”

The Businessman of the Year award celebrates Durman’s vision, leadership, and dedication to making high-quality private healthcare more accessible. His unwavering focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility has cemented his reputation as a leader guided by values and ethics.

He has shared that that ethics and values are non-negotiable in business. These principles were instilled by his parents, and it has remained the foundation of everything he does. Francis Durman’s achievements exemplify the transformative power of ethical leadership and innovation, inspiring a new generation of Costa Rican entrepreneurs.