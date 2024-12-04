Costa Rica Battles Rising Waters in Massive Flood Crisis

According to data from the Red Cross and the Fire Department, 1,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding caused by heavy rains over the past few days. The Red Cross, in collaboration with the Sarapiquí Municipal Emergency Committee, is working to assist at least 45 communities affected by the deluge.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reported that 152 incidents of flooding were recorded on Tuesday, with the most affected cantons being Sarapiquí, Siquirres, and Pococí. Rivers such as the Sarapiquí, Sucio, Tortuguero, Guácimo, Chirripó, and Reventazón have overflowed, impacting homes and roads in these areas.

In the last 6 to 12 hours, rainfall has accumulated between 90 and 144 mm in parts of the Northern Zone and North Caribbean, including Pococí, Siquirres, and Barra del Colorado. Additionally, precipitation levels of 50 to 165 mm have been recorded in San Carlos, Ciudad Quesada, and Sarapiquí, with Turrialba and Juan Viñas seeing 20 to 50 mm.The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) issued a warning on Wednesday about strong gusts and rains influenced by cold front No. 3.

However, conditions across the country are expected to improve as the day progresses. “The effects of the cold front persist,” stated the IMN. “The high-pressure system accompanying this front increases the intensity of trade winds in Central America and parts of the Caribbean basin.”Very strong gusts of up to 105 km/h are expected in the North Pacific near the Guanacaste mountain range, with winds of 80–90 km/h anticipated in mountains, hills, and volcanoes across the country. Lower elevations will experience strong gusts ranging from 55 to 75 km/h.Authorities anticipate that rain and wind conditions will gradually subside.

“In the Caribbean and Northern Zone, a gradual reduction in precipitation intensity and frequency is expected by Wednesday afternoon and evening,” emphasized the IMN.IMN experts also cautioned that mountainous regions in the Caribbean and Northern Zone have reached saturation levels of 90 to 100%, advising extreme caution. Additionally, Route 32 will remain closed.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) announced that the route will not reopen on Wednesday. It will be reevaluated on Thursday to determine whether it can be reopened or if the closure should continue.