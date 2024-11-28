Costa Rican Seeks to Re-Legalize Open-Pit Mining

In a move that has sparked debate over economic potential and environmental risks, President Rodrigo Chaves announced Wednesday that his government plans to re-legalize open-pit mining. The practice, banned in 2010, has long been at odds with Costa Rica’s reputation as a global environmental leader.

“We are sitting on a gold mine,” Chaves declared during a press conference in San José, unveiling a proposal to lift the ban and exploit a gold deposit in Crucitas, about 200 kilometers north of the capital and near the Nicaraguan border. The site has remained dormant for 14 years, following the cancellation of a concession to Canadian company Infinito Gold and the enactment of a nationwide ban.

The government’s bill aims to create a one-time exception for Crucitas, auctioning the site to bidders with a minimum 5% royalty for the state. Chaves argued the reform is necessary to curb illegal mining and harness the site’s untapped wealth.

Economic Gains vs. Environmental Costs

Illegal miners, known as “coligalleros,” have been extracting gold from Crucitas since the ban, with much of it smuggled across the border into Nicaragua. These operations, often carried out with cyanide and mercury, have caused significant damage to the region’s soil and rivers, according to environmental groups.

“While billions of dollars lie beneath our feet, Nicaraguans are taking the gold and polluting the area,” Chaves said, justifying the need for regulated operations. The government’s proposal pledges to implement international environmental standards and eliminate the use of hazardous materials.

Critics, however, fear that reopening Crucitas could lead to long-term environmental harm and undermine Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainable development. Local activists argue that stricter enforcement of existing laws and alternative economic strategies should take precedence over mining.

At a Crossroads

As Costa Rica debates lifting the ban, the stakes extend beyond Crucitas. The decision could redefine Costa Rica’s approach to balancing natural resource exploitation with its global environmental image.

Will Crucitas become a blueprint for sustainable mining, or will it mark a step back in Costa Rica’s green legacy? The coming weeks, as the bill moves through the National Assembly, will be critical in shaping out country’s future.