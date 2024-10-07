Costa Rica Introduces Plan to Auction Gold Mining Rights in Crucitas

Laura Fernández, Minister of the Presidency, and other officials from the Chaves administration presented a bill to the Legislative Assembly that would permit mining in Crucitas.

According to the government, the bill’s objective is to regulate mining activities in Crucitas and prevent environmental damage and gold theft by third parties.

“It is essential to address the severe environmental and security crisis the area has faced for many years. This proposed law, regulating open-pit gold mining, applies exclusively to the Cutris district of San Carlos and does not authorize mining nationwide,” said Minister Fernández.

The proposal is based on an “upward auction” model, starting from a minimum rate per ounce of gold, aimed at maximizing economic returns for the country.

“With this law, mining operations in Cutris will undergo a competitive bidding process, starting at a ‘floor’ rate for the ounce of gold, which will generate greater profit for the country. We cannot allow the continued theft of gold that belongs to all Costa Ricans,” she added.

If approved, the law would allow the government to set a minimum rate per ounce of gold. This rate would serve as the basis for an auction open to national and international bidders, aiming to achieve higher economic returns for Costa Rica.

Fernández explained that work on the initiative has been underway for weeks, with the goal of ensuring the country benefits from its resources.

“Costa Rica’s gold is being stolen, and we need to say it clearly. Organized crime, with groups carrying heavy weapons, is now confronting our police,” the Minister said.

The meeting was attended by Franz Tattenbach, Minister of the Environment; Manuel Tovar from Comex; and Chancellor Arnoldo André Tinoco, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Security.

According to Tattenbach, the project is well-constructed and developed with technical expertise. Specialists in geology and mining supported the drafting of the bill to ensure that mining operations are carried out in an orderly manner, respecting the area’s specific characteristics.