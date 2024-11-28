Costa Rica Court Blocks Recreational Cannabis Referendum

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber has ruled against a proposed referendum on recreational cannabis, citing conflicts with international treaties. The decision halts efforts to bring the issue to a nationwide vote and has reignited debate over the country’s approach to marijuana legislation.

The court found that the proposed legislation violates key international agreements ratified by Costa Rica, including the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the 1988 UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs. These treaties restrict cannabis use to medical and scientific purposes, explicitly prohibiting its recreational use.

The case was brought forward by Erick González Camacho, who initiated the process to collect signatures for the referendum. Following protocol, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal referred the matter to the Constitutional Chamber, which concluded that the bill was unconstitutional.

While Costa Rica has made significant progress in cannabis legislation—legalizing medical cannabis and industrial hemp—recreational use remains a polarizing issue. President Rodrigo Chaves has championed the regulation of recreational cannabis, arguing it could reduce criminality and generate much-needed tax revenue. “Legalizing marijuana would give consumers safe access while cutting off profits to criminal networks,” Chaves stated. He also pointed to the economic benefits, such as job creation and new revenue streams.

However, critics argue that legalizing recreational cannabis could lead to increased use and social challenges, especially among young people. Others emphasize the importance of adhering to Costa Rica’s international commitments.

Despite the court’s decision, the debate over recreational cannabis is far from over. Advocates like González remain hopeful for change, while opponents call for stricter enforcement of existing laws. As Costa Rica continues to explore its path forward, the question remains: Can the nation balance its progressive ambitions with its legal obligations?