Blessed Carlo Acutis Set for Canonization in Jubilee Year

Pope Francis has officially announced that Blessed Carlo Acutis will be canonized during the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year 2025, specifically at the Jubilee of Teenagers from April 25 to 27. The canonization Mass is expected to take place on Sunday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square.

Carlo Acutis, born in 1991, will become the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church. Known for his devotion to the Eucharist and his use of technology for evangelization, Acutis created a website cataloging Eucharistic miracles worldwide before his death from leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15.

The path to sainthood for Acutis required the recognition of two miracles. The second miracle, recognized by Pope Francis in May 2024, involved the healing of Valeria Valverde, a young Costa Rican woman who suffered severe head trauma from a bicycle accident. After her mother prayed at Acutis’ tomb, Valverde made a full recovery against all medical predictions.

Acutis’ canonization has generated widespread enthusiasm among Catholics globally, particularly among youth. His life serves as an example of how faith can thrive in contemporary society, inspiring numerous initiatives aimed at engaging young people within the Church.

In the same announcement, Pope Francis revealed that Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati will also be canonized during the Jubilee of Youth, scheduled for July 28 to August 3, 2025. Frassati, who died in 1925 at the age of 24, was an Italian Catholic activist known for his charitable work and devotion to social justice.

These canonizations are expected to bring many young people to Rome in 2025 for the Catholic Church’s Jubilee of Hope, highlighting the importance of youth and modern-day sanctity in the faith.