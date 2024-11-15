Temporary Closure of Costa Rica National Parks Due to Severe Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions caused by the effects of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE) in Costa Rica has temporarily and preventively closed several National Parks and Protected Wildlife Areas that are typically open for tourism. The decision was made to ensure the safety of both park personnel and visitors.
As the weather situation continues to develop, SINAC-MINAE will closely monitor conditions and provide updates regarding the status of the closures and potential reopenings. Authorities have stated that they will keep the public informed about the progress of repair work and any key developments.
Reports indicate significant damage in many of Costa Rica’s Protected Areas. This includes fallen branches on trails, rising rivers, and landslides that have affected access roads. These weather-related incidents have made it necessary to halt tourist access to certain areas for safety reasons.
Areas Currently Closed
The following Protected Wildlife Areas remain temporarily closed:
- Los Quetzales National Park
- Guayabo National Monument
- Irazú Volcano National Park (Prusia sector)
- Tapantí Macizo de la Muerte National Park (Orosi sector)
These areas are scheduled to reopen on November 18.
Other Affected Areas
- Junquillal Bay Wildlife Refuge
- Rincón de la Vieja National Park (Pailas and Santa Maria sectors)
- Santa Rosa National Park
- Horizontes Forest Experimental Station
These locations will remain closed until weather conditions improve.
Expected Reopenings
Some parks are expected to reopen on November 18. These include:
- Corcovado National Park
- Caño Island Biological Reserve
- Piedras Blancas National Park
- Golfito National Wildlife Refuge
- Ballena Marine National Park
Additionally, the La Amistad Pacific Conservation Area (ACLAP), which includes Chirripó National Park and La Amistad International Park, is also scheduled to reopen on November 18.
Delayed and Indefinite Reopenings
The following parks will remain closed until conditions improve:
- Manuel Antonio National Park
- Carara National Park
- San Lucas Island National Park
There is no set reopening date for:
- Palo Verde National Park
- Tenorio Volcano National Park
In the Tempisque Conservation Area, weather conditions will also dictate when parks can reopen, including:
- Cabo Blanco Absolute Natural Reserve
- Ostional National Wildlife Refuge
- Camaronal National Wildlife Refuge
- Cipancí National Wildlife Refuge
- Iguanita National Wildlife Refuge
- Barra Honda National Park
- Diriá National Park
- Las Baulas National Marine Park
Visitor Information and Rescheduling
Visitors with tickets to affected parks may reschedule their visits. For assistance or more information, individuals are encouraged to email info@sinac.go.cr
Authorities Urge Caution
During this period, authorities are warning the public that heavy rains and varying downpours are expected to persist, particularly in the Pacific regions of the country. Citizens and tourists alike are urged to remain alert, exercise caution, and avoid risky situations in and around affected areas.
For the latest updates, visitors should monitor official communications from SINAC-MINAE.