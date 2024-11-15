Temporary Closure of Costa Rica National Parks Due to Severe Weather

Due to adverse weather conditions caused by the effects of the Intertropical Convergence Zone, the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE) in Costa Rica has temporarily and preventively closed several National Parks and Protected Wildlife Areas that are typically open for tourism. The decision was made to ensure the safety of both park personnel and visitors.

As the weather situation continues to develop, SINAC-MINAE will closely monitor conditions and provide updates regarding the status of the closures and potential reopenings. Authorities have stated that they will keep the public informed about the progress of repair work and any key developments.

Reports indicate significant damage in many of Costa Rica’s Protected Areas. This includes fallen branches on trails, rising rivers, and landslides that have affected access roads. These weather-related incidents have made it necessary to halt tourist access to certain areas for safety reasons.

Areas Currently Closed

The following Protected Wildlife Areas remain temporarily closed:

Los Quetzales National Park

Guayabo National Monument

Irazú Volcano National Park (Prusia sector)

(Prusia sector) Tapantí Macizo de la Muerte National Park (Orosi sector)

These areas are scheduled to reopen on November 18.

Other Affected Areas

Junquillal Bay Wildlife Refuge

Rincón de la Vieja National Park (Pailas and Santa Maria sectors)

(Pailas and Santa Maria sectors) Santa Rosa National Park

Horizontes Forest Experimental Station

These locations will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

Expected Reopenings

Some parks are expected to reopen on November 18. These include:

Corcovado National Park

Caño Island Biological Reserve

Piedras Blancas National Park

Golfito National Wildlife Refuge

Ballena Marine National Park

Additionally, the La Amistad Pacific Conservation Area (ACLAP), which includes Chirripó National Park and La Amistad International Park, is also scheduled to reopen on November 18.

Delayed and Indefinite Reopenings

The following parks will remain closed until conditions improve:

Manuel Antonio National Park

Carara National Park

San Lucas Island National Park

There is no set reopening date for:

Palo Verde National Park

Tenorio Volcano National Park

In the Tempisque Conservation Area, weather conditions will also dictate when parks can reopen, including:

Cabo Blanco Absolute Natural Reserve

Ostional National Wildlife Refuge

Camaronal National Wildlife Refuge

Cipancí National Wildlife Refuge

Iguanita National Wildlife Refuge

Barra Honda National Park

Diriá National Park

Las Baulas National Marine Park

Visitor Information and Rescheduling

Visitors with tickets to affected parks may reschedule their visits. For assistance or more information, individuals are encouraged to email info@sinac.go.cr

Authorities Urge Caution

During this period, authorities are warning the public that heavy rains and varying downpours are expected to persist, particularly in the Pacific regions of the country. Citizens and tourists alike are urged to remain alert, exercise caution, and avoid risky situations in and around affected areas.

For the latest updates, visitors should monitor official communications from SINAC-MINAE.