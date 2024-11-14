Costa Rican Chocolate Maker Sibö Triumphs at World Competition

In a sweet victory for Costa Rica, local chocolatier Sibö has proven that the country’s cacao is among the world’s finest. After qualifying in September for the prestigious World Fine Chocolate Competition, Sibö Chocolate clinched three honors for its exquisite dark chocolate bars, competing against renowned producers from chocolate powerhouses like Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

Sibö’s Huetar 70% bar secured a coveted Bronze Medal, while their innovative Caramelo Salado (Salted Caramel) bar not only claimed a Silver Medal but also earned an honorable mention for reinventing a ‘classic’ flavor. This recognition is significant, as the Costa Rican brand stood toe-to-toe with countries internationally recognized for their high-quality chocolate, including Japan and the USA.

Several important aspects define whether a chocolate is considered premium quality. George Soriano, Director of Marketing & Sales at Sibö, explains, “To make excellent chocolate, the entire process—from bean selection, fermentation, and drying to roasting, grinding, tempering, and molding—requires technical precision and sensory knowledge. Good chocolate should have brightness, a pleasant aroma, a silky texture, and a complex flavor, just like good wine or coffee.”

The International Chocolate Awards, established in 2012, are operated by the International Institute of Chocolate & Cacao Tasting (IICCT). This global competition brings together regional award winners from Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. In a rigorous judging process, chocolate experts re-score samples without considering previous regional awards, ensuring only the finest chocolates receive recognition.

Founded in 2007, Sibö Chocolate is recognized as a pioneer in Costa Rica’s fine chocolate industry. The company manufactures its premium chocolate at two locations: one in Escazú and the other in San Isidro de Heredia. This local production not only boosts the Costa Rican economy but also supports sustainable farming practices in the region.

Sibö’s success is putting Costa Rica on the global chocolate map. Their award-winning chocolates are available at Automercado, Mas X Menos, and Walmart supermarkets, as well as at Mercado 83 and Misticanza stores. The company has also expanded internationally, currently exporting to the USA and Japan, with products certified Kosher and under the Esencial Costa Rica label.

Costa Ricans can be proud to have a product recognized worldwide for its high quality and awarded as one of the best. As Soriano proudly states, “Now when Ticos and Ticas travel abroad, they know they can take Costa Rican chocolate with them as an iconic, world-class product with deep roots in our cultural history.”

With this international recognition, Sibö Chocolate is not just creating world-class confections; it’s crafting a new, sweeter identity for Costa Rica on the global stage.