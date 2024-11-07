Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria Airport Gears Up for High Season

As Costa Rica’s high season approaches, starting from late November through April, Juan Santamaría International Airport prepares to welcome thousands of tourists. This period, coinciding with the dry season, offers ideal conditions for visitors looking to check out Costa Rica and all its natural wonders.

Aeris, the operator of Juan Santamaría International Airport, has introduced a comprehensive plan to manage the anticipated surge in visitors. Travel industry experts forecast continued growth, with international tourist arrivals expected to increase substantially this year.

Álvaro Arguedas, Operations Manager at Aeris, emphasized their readiness: “We are closely coordinating with government agencies to ensure we have the necessary resources to meet this demand. We’re also enhancing our use of technology to streamline airport processes.”

This season will see more than 1,600 additional commercial flights compared to last year, substantially increasing passenger flow. To address the challenge of reducing transit times, the airport plans to install automated kiosks to guide visitors through the terminal. For those using airline apps, these kiosks will enable quicker check-ins, reducing wait times and easing congestion.

Security improvements include increasing non-intrusive scanners from three to five, aiming to speed up checks. Coordination with Costa Rican agencies such as Air Surveillance, Immigration, the Red Cross, and Firefighters will further streamline processes for tourists.

“With the current infrastructure, we are well-positioned to handle the expected demand,” added Arguedas. “As traffic grows, we plan to expand spaces and integrate advanced technology to enhance efficiency.”

Visitors planning their trip should be aware that during peak times, it’s recommended to arrive at least 3 hours before international flights. Utilizing online check-in when possible, can save time at the airport. Upon arrival, various transportation options are available to reach your destination. Car rentals are popular for flexibility, while shuttle services offer convenient transfers to major tourist areas. For budget travelers, public buses provide an economical option, though they may require more time and planning.

As Juan Santamaría International Airport gears up for a busy high season, these preparations and tips aim to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for the influx of people ready to explore the rich biodiversity and culture of our country.

For more information on traveling to Costa Rica, visitors can check the official tourism website at www.visitcostarica.com or contact the airport directly at info@aeris.cr.