Life in Costa Rica: 12 Things That Make This Country Special

I am sometimes accused of being overly negative and sarcastic in my writings about Costa Rica and my life here. Fair enough, though anyone who knows me could vouch that I can be equally negative and sarcastic about my home country of the United States. Having said that, here is my list of things I love about Costa Rica:

1. The Climate and Seasons

Year-round warm weather, two seasons, enough rainy season that you can not wait for the dry summer season, then enough sunshine and heat that you can not wait for the rains to return. And at year’s end, there is nothing that compares to a warm, tropical Christmas celebration.

2. The Open-Air Lifestyle

The open-air life, downtowns crowded with pedestrians, windowless restaurants, hikers, bikers, surfers, doors and windows of the house open in the daytime, breathing that fresh air!

3. Pacific Sunsets

Sunsets. The first time I watched the sun go down at the beach I was in awe– and still am the thousandth time. From the moment the sun hits the horizon to the final glimpse of light, It’s a bit like time lapse photography, it passes so quickly. And you don’t even have to be at the beach. I live inland, and when the sun descends behind the mountains, the vista is equally inspiring.

4. Tropical Sensations

Scents and sounds: Fresh brewed coffee in the morning and the sound of it poured piping hot into a cup. A crackling wood burning fire for cooking, ilang-ilang, bouganvillea and more perfuming the air, accompanied by the melodic songs of hundreds of bird species. The salty tangy breezes at the sea, and the relaxing sound of the waves lapping the shore.

5. Traditional Costa Rican Cuisine

Salsa Lizano– especially sprinkled on hot gallo pinto with a side of scrambled eggs. Delicious!

6. Sunday Traditions

Sundays– take your pick of activities, futbol, church, cycling, or just hanging at home, the window of calm between the hum of Saturday night and the drudgery of Monday morning.

7. Community Connections

The relative smallness of Costa Rica. On my occasional trips to San Jose, it is not unusual to run into someone I know from the town a few hours away where I am residing. I have met and briefly talked with two different candidates for president, including one who later became president– Miguel Angel Rodriguez. I met him one evening at the airport. I was awaiting an arrival and I looked to my right and he was standing next to me. I recognized him and wished him well on his candidacy. He shook my hand and thanked me.

8. Political Evolution

Which leads me to party politics. When I moved here, Costa Rica was much like the US, with two entrenched political parties. The past election saw 27 candidates, and the last time either of the previously dominant parties had a candidate win the presidency was 2010.

9. Healthcare System

Health– There are over 1,000 small clinics throughout the country that primarily serve the less economically advantaged. The next time an estadounidense calls Costa Rica a 3rd world country, remind them that one of the primary determinants of these classifications is life expectancy. Costa Rica ranks several places above the US for both men and women.

10. Educational Access

Education– Over 5,000 public and private schools, and well-staffed elementary schools with can be found in the most remote regions of the country.

11. Local Commerce

The casual economy– Cash only, from the corner pulperia to the lottery ticket salesperson to the pirate taxis to the door to door vendors coming through the barrio hawking eggs, tamales, mora, pejibayes and much more.

12. National Values

The final line of our National Anthem: “Vivan siempre el trabajo y la paz”. Long live work and peace! What a great world it would be if we all had satisfying work and peaceful surroundings. All you need for a good life is distilled in those seven simple words.

And lest I forget, those two magic words associated with Tiquicia: Pura Vida!

About the Author

Don Mateo is a regular contributor and an American expat sharing experiences of daily life in Costa Rica