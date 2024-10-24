How Monteverde Costa Rica Promotes Eco-Friendly Travel

Monteverde is world-renowned for its rich biodiversity, sustainable tourism practices, and thriving local businesses. Visitors from across the globe come to this mountainous region to experience its lush cloud forests, eco-friendly accommodations, and delicious cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients.

Among these gems is Stella’s Restaurant, a beloved Monteverde establishment that offers authentic flavors and a unique connection to the community. Paired with local handicrafts from Vecinas Store, this experience showcases the best of Monteverde’s small businesses, all while promoting sustainability and supporting the local economy.

The business is part of Hecho en Monteverde, a consortium of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) established in 2020. That same year, the group joined the University of Costa Rica’s (UCR) Crea-C program, which promotes regional sustainability projects.

For decades, Monteverde has been recognized as one of Costa Rica’s top ecotourism destinations. The area’s dedication to preserving its forests has been essential in achieving this status. Katy VanDusen, a U.S. citizen who moved to Monteverde in 1980 and fell in love with the area’s natural beauty, coordinates the Monteverde Commission for Climate Change Resilience (CORCLIMA). The organization aims to reduce carbon emissions and help the region adapt to climate change.

As part of her role, she serves on the inter-institutional committee that grants the “Made in Monteverde” sustainability seal. This certification guarantees that products are made according to sustainable production standards, benefiting both the local economy and the environment. VanDusen highlights several key issues for the region’s sustainability, such as reducing fossil fuel consumption, conserving water, and improving waste management.

Monteverde’s development depends heavily on visitors, especially foreign tourists, who come to soak up the area’s rich biodiversity. The Hecho en Monteverde consortium plays a key role in this ecosystem, fostering collaboration among local businesses. One of these visitors is Loïse Villand, a French university student interning in agro-food sciences. She chose Monteverde because it “combines nature with the tranquility” of its landscapes.

Villand observed that local producers in Monteverde take pride in explaining their processes to tourists. “On coffee or chocolate tours, the guides show how production is done sustainably and educate visitors on how to minimize their environmental impact. They also encourage tourists to take these eco-friendly practices back to their own countries,” she said.