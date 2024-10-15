Costa Rica’s Tourism Sector Urges Action on Liberia Airport Repairs

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) expressed its deep concern with the recent suspension of repair works on the runway of the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste. This measure, ordered by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) due to a redesign of the project, interrupts work that was already underway.

The suspension is scheduled for three months and could be extended for up to six more months, with the possibility of further extensions, which aggravates the uncertainty regarding the future of the project. For CANATUR, this situation is unacceptable, as it will immediately affect the airport’s operations and, therefore, the country’s tourism activity.

“Airlines and the private sector depend on accurate and reliable planning. The stoppage not only generates uncertainty, but also alters the operational planning of both the airlines and the companies that serve tourists,” said Shirley Calvo, executive director of CANATUR.

The Chamber was emphatic in pointing out the impact this has on tourism in Guanacaste, one of the most visited areas by foreigners. Tourists often choose to fly directly to this Pacific province. However, if the airlines decide not to fly to the airport located in Liberia, it is possible that many people may choose not to visit the country due to the inconveniences this may generate.

CANATUR noted that a clear example of the impact is the decision of the airline KLM to temporarily suspend its flights to Liberia Airport due to the repair work. KLM has informed its passengers that it will redirect its flights to Juan Santamaría International Airport.

“This measure not only affects passengers who had scheduled their arrival in Liberia but also impacts the air connectivity of Guanacaste with strategic markets,” Calvo added. CANATUR urged the authorities to provide answers that offer certainty about the project’s deadlines and allow the resumption of the works as soon as possible.

“It is crucial that the execution schedules are respected, as the lack of certainty affects the confidence of airlines and Costa Rica’s competitiveness compared to other international destinations,” concluded the director.