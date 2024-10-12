Bolt Ride-Hailing App Plans to Launch in Costa Rica

Costa Rica will soon welcome a new transportation services platform. Bolt, which operates in Europe and Africa, has announced its entry into the national market. “Bolt’s entry into the Costa Rican market marks a significant milestone in the company’s Latin American expansion strategy,” the company stated. The platform plans to launch with over 500 drivers and no commissions for the first six months. Similar to Uber and Didi, it connects drivers with customers.

“Bolt allows customers to conveniently request a driver to pick them up at their location and take them to their destination quickly, reliably, and affordably. Drivers registered on the platform can earn money by accepting transportation requests through the app,” added the Estonian company.

To become a Bolt driver, one must own a car and have the necessary licenses as required by local regulations. “Our mission goes beyond increasing driver income; we aim to generate demand through competitive pricing,” the company said. According to Bolt representatives, the key lies in maintaining lower commissions than other market competitors.

“By keeping commissions significantly lower than our competitors, we ensure that drivers earn more while offering attractive rates to customers. Our commitment to profitability and fairness reflects our belief that satisfied drivers lead to satisfied customers,” said Laurent Koerge, Head of Expansion at Bolt.

The app offers several safety measures, including an SOS button that allows passengers and drivers to quickly contact the police; “Share My Ride,” enabling users to share real-time trip details; in-app calling; and linking drivers for one-star rated trips.

The app provides an upfront cost estimate for trips. Once customers accept, nearby drivers are alerted and can choose to accept the ride. After a driver accepts, customers can view their details and track the trip in real time, ensuring they get into the right vehicle.

“Our goal is to help cities find sustainable transportation solutions, developing and sharing knowledge and data in real time to improve the lives of citizens,” the company mentioned.

Bolt serves over 150 million customers in 45 countries and 500+ cities across Europe and Africa.