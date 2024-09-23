Costa Rica Social Security Executives Face Corruption Charges

Eight current and former executives of Costa Rica’s Social Security System (CCSS) were arrested on Monday for allegedly inflating prices in healthcare service contracts, according to reports from the Prosecutor’s Office and police.

Among those arrested is the president of the CCSS, Marta Esquivel, who was appointed by President Rodrigo Chaves to lead the institution that manages public hospitals and the pension system, the Prosecutor’s Office said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor confirms the arrest of eight top officials and former officials from the CCSS Board of Directors, covering the period from February 2023 to June 2024,” the office stated, adding that Esquivel was among those detained.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the CCSS awarded contracts with inflated prices, totaling up to $23 million annually, to private healthcare cooperatives to manage 138 clinics. This replaced a previous, cheaper contract, ignoring recommendations from the entity’s advisory board.

“These individuals allegedly exercised control and influence to modify the terms of this agreement in favor of several healthcare cooperatives,” said the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) in a statement.

The price inflation between the original canceled contract and the new one represented a 33% increase in the cost of these services, the OIJ noted. Those arrested face charges of crimes against the public treasury, influence peddling, and misconduct in public office, which carry prison sentences of up to three, five, and six years, respectively, under Costa Rican Penal Code.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that 28 raids were conducted in search of CCSS executives and information related to the case.